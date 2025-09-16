Over 30 Million U.S. Men Affected by Erectile Dysfunction – American Male Medical Raises Awareness and Highlights Treatment Options

Erectile dysfunction (ED) is one of the most common men’s health issues in the United States, yet it often remains underdiagnosed and untreated. According to the National Institute of Diabetes and Digestive and Kidney Diseases (NIDDK), an estimated 30 to 50 million American men are affected. Research from the Massachusetts Male Aging Study further shows that approximately 52 percent of men aged 40 to 70 experience some degree of ED, with prevalence rising from 40 percent at age 40 to nearly 70 percent by age 70.

Medical professionals stress that ED should not be viewed solely as a sexual health concern, but as a condition that may indicate underlying medical issues.

“Erectile dysfunction can be an early sign of conditions such as diabetes, hypertension, or cardiovascular disease,” said a specialist at American Male Medical. “Recognizing ED as a health issue, rather than ignoring it, is critical for long-term wellbeing.”

Contributing Factors

ED can result from multiple, often interconnected, causes, including:

Chronic illnesses: Diabetes, heart disease, and high blood pressure.

Diabetes, heart disease, and high blood pressure. Hormonal imbalances: Particularly low testosterone levels.

Particularly low testosterone levels. Lifestyle factors: Smoking, alcohol consumption, poor diet, and lack of physical activity.

Smoking, alcohol consumption, poor diet, and lack of physical activity. Psychological factors: Stress, anxiety, and depression.

Modern Treatment Approaches

While the condition can have complex causes, ED is highly treatable with evidence-based solutions. American Male Medical offers comprehensive men’s health programs that address both the symptoms and root causes, including:

Erectile Dysfunction Therapies aimed at restoring natural function.

aimed at restoring natural function. Testosterone Replacement Therapy (TRT) for men with hormone deficiencies.

for men with hormone deficiencies. Preventive Men’s Health Services designed to support long-term wellness.

“Many men delay seeking help, often due to stigma, but effective treatments exist,” added the American Male Medical team. “By focusing on personalized care and medical expertise, men can regain confidence and improve their overall quality of life.”

About American Male Medical

American Male Medical is a U.S.-based men’s health clinic specializing in erectile dysfunction treatment, testosterone replacement therapy, and preventive health services. With an emphasis on patient confidentiality, compassionate care, and advanced medical solutions, the clinic helps men restore confidence and achieve long-term wellness outcomes.

For more information, visit: https://americanmalemedical.com .