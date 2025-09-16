Shield Machine “Shidai No.1” for Hangzhou Metro Successfully Launched

The “Shidai No.1” shield machine for the SG18-2 Section of Hangzhou Metro, constructed by China Railway Construction Bridge Engineering Bureau Group, was successfully launched from the left line of the interval between Shidai Avenue Station and Wenyan Station. This marks the official entry into the critical phase of shield-driven interval tunnel construction, laying a solid foundation for the subsequent breakthrough of the entire line.

The left line of the interval between Shidai Avenue Station and Wenyan Station is approximately 1,928 meters long, close to the Qiantang River. It mainly passes through silty clay and silty clay (silty silt clay) strata, with partial passage through silty sand layers and abundant water content. The interval is laid along the Shidai Avenue Elevated Road, with a minimum distance of 4.6 meters from the elevated pile foundations and 3.04 meters from the large-diameter sewage pipes. Additionally, it passes under and alongside large-diameter rainwater pipes, high-rise building clusters, rivers and other structures, facing numerous risks and challenges.

An earth pressure balance shield machine is adopted for the construction of this interval. To ensure construction safety and improve tunneling efficiency, the construction project team of China Railway Construction Bridge Engineering Bureau Group proactively collaborated with survey, design and other units in advance to conduct detailed geological and environmental surveys, and carried out multiple project discussions. A series of measures were implemented, including optimizing the cutterhead configuration, presetting tunneling parameters, equipping a muck weighing system, enhancing shield tail sealing and conducting radar-based dynamic ground scanning, so as to comprehensively improve the reliability of construction control. For high-risk sections, technologies such as “Keniso” filling (a special grouting/filling technology for shield tunneling) and long-pipe grouting inside the tunnel were adopted to fully ensure the safe and smooth progress of the project.

The shield launching site is adjacent to the main urban road, making the hoisting operation complex. The project team reasonably decomposed the hoisting processes, proactively avoided construction during morning and evening peak hours, and arranged dedicated personnel for 24-hour on-site duty to strictly control safety and quality. Finally, the assembly of the shield machine under the well was completed as scheduled, minimizing the impact on citizens’ travel.

Hangzhou Metro Line 18 is an important north-south express line in Hangzhou’s rail transit network. After completion, it will strengthen the connection between Xiaoshan Sub-center and the main urban area, fill the gap of metro service in areas such as Wenyan and Yiqiao, and play a significant role in driving local economic development and facilitating residents’ travel.

Zhao zi qi Xiao shu wen