PIVOT Announced by Baur and Macaluso Launch Revolutionary Kiosk Based Car Buying Experience

PIVOT Revolutionizes Car Buying with Kiosk-Based Self-Directed Experience

Veteran automotive industry leaders Buddy Baur and Sean Macaluso have unveiled PIVOT, a revolutionary kiosk-based system that completely reimagines the car-buying process. With nearly 50 years of combined experience, Baur and Macaluso have designed PIVOT to offer a seamless, independent, and transparent transaction experience for car buyers. Using an interactive in-dealership kiosk, PIVOT empowers consumers to complete their entire car-buying journey on their own terms, from browsing inventory to financing, eliminating the traditional pressures of sales encounters



“We saw an opportunity to disrupt the traditional car-buying process, especially in light of how consumer behavior shifted during the COVID-19 pandemic,” says Buddy Baur, co-founder of PIVOT. “The automotive retail model was ripe for innovation, and we wanted to create a solution that not only meets the needs of today’s buyers but also streamlines dealership operations.”

The PIVOT system offers customers an entirely self-directed journey, enabling them to browse vehicles, configure their preferences, explore trade-in values, request test drives, and even secure financing, all through an easy-to-use kiosk interface. This independent experience fosters transparency, reduces wait times, and provides buyers with the control they’ve long desired in their car-purchasing process.

The Genesis of PIVOT: Born Out of Necessity

For Baur and Macaluso, the idea of PIVOT emerged from their extensive experience within the automotive industry and the ongoing challenges presented by traditional car sales models. The pandemic forced a shift in consumer expectations, with many buyers seeking a more hands-free, independent experience.

“We knew the existing process wasn’t working for everyone,” reflects Macaluso. “Customers were frustrated by long waits, high-pressure sales tactics, and an overall lack of transparency. When the pandemic hit, we saw an opportunity to change the game—creating a self-directed, independent system that enhances both the customer experience and dealership efficiency.”

The resulting PIVOT system was designed to be a comprehensive solution to these common issues, empowering customers while also providing dealerships with valuable insights into the buying process.

How PIVOT Works: A Seamless, Customer-Driven Journey

PIVOT redefines the car-buying experience with an easy-to-use kiosk that guides customers through every stage of their transaction:

Browse and Select: Customers use the kiosk to access the dealership’s full inventory, viewing detailed vehicle specifications, high-resolution images, and transparent pricing. Personalized Configuration: After selecting a vehicle, customers can customize options, accessories, and trim levels, with live updates on pricing and availability. Trade-In Valuation: The kiosk provides an instant trade-in valuation based on real-time market data, making the process faster and more transparent. Test Drive Request: When customers are ready for a test drive, they simply request it through the kiosk. A designated “Lot Attendant” is notified and brings the selected vehicle directly to the customer, saving valuable time. Financing & Purchase: PIVOT integrates an AI-powered “Financing Manager” that walks customers through personalized financing options, explains terms, and facilitates secure submissions, all through the kiosk. Real-Time Dealership Alerts: Throughout the process, dealership management is kept informed, receiving alerts when customers complete steps such as financing, providing real-time oversight and the ability to intervene as needed.

FASTPASS: Bridging the Gap Between Online and In-Dealership Experiences

A standout feature of PIVOT is its FASTPASS system, which allows customers to initiate their car-buying journey online and then transition seamlessly to the kiosk in the dealership. This feature caters to modern customers’ preferences for starting their purchase process from the comfort of their home.

Online Initiation: Customers can browse inventory, enter trade-in information, and explore financing options from home. Save Progress: Once the customer has completed the initial steps, a unique FASTPASS code is generated to save all their selections and preferences. Seamless Transition: Upon arriving at the dealership, customers input their FASTPASS code into any PIVOT kiosk to resume their process where they left off, without the need to re-enter data. Accelerated Completion: FASTPASS allows for a faster completion of the transaction, including test drives, financing, and purchase, saving time and enhancing convenience.

Operational Efficiency and Data-Driven Insights for Dealerships

While PIVOT significantly improves the customer experience, it also offers substantial benefits for dealerships:

Increased Customer Traffic : The self-directed, no-pressure buying experience attracts customers who might have previously avoided traditional dealership settings.

: The self-directed, no-pressure buying experience attracts customers who might have previously avoided traditional dealership settings. Optimized Use of Staff : PIVOT reduces the need for extensive staff involvement in routine tasks. Sales teams can focus on high-value activities, while Lot Attendants and Finance Managers handle specific tasks, improving overall operational efficiency.

: PIVOT reduces the need for extensive staff involvement in routine tasks. Sales teams can focus on high-value activities, while Lot Attendants and Finance Managers handle specific tasks, improving overall operational efficiency. Rich Data Insights : PIVOT captures detailed data on customer preferences, behavior, and transaction patterns, providing valuable insights to dealership managers. This information can help inform better sales strategies and decision-making.

: PIVOT captures detailed data on customer preferences, behavior, and transaction patterns, providing valuable insights to dealership managers. This information can help inform better sales strategies and decision-making. Higher Gross Profit : The virtual AI Financing Manager improves financing penetration and accuracy, maximizing profit per deal and streamlining the finance process.

: The virtual AI Financing Manager improves financing penetration and accuracy, maximizing profit per deal and streamlining the finance process. Faster Staff Onboarding : The intuitive kiosk system reduces training time for staff, enabling dealerships to quickly onboard new employees and maintain consistent service quality.

: The intuitive kiosk system reduces training time for staff, enabling dealerships to quickly onboard new employees and maintain consistent service quality. Transparency: PIVOT’s self-service model builds trust by providing customers with all necessary information at their fingertips, empowering them to make informed decisions.

PIVOT: The Future of Automotive Retail

PIVOT represents a complete reimagining of the car-buying experience, moving it firmly into the 21st century. With its innovative approach to self-directed purchasing and its seamless integration of online and in-store experiences, PIVOT is set to redefine the automotive retail landscape.

“As a company, we’re committed to providing an experience that puts the customer first,” says Baur. “We believe PIVOT will lead the way in reshaping the automotive sales experience by focusing on empowerment, transparency, and efficiency.”

With early success in several forward-thinking dealerships, PIVOT is poised to become the future standard in car buying, offering a customer-centric, data-driven, and efficient solution for both buyers and dealerships.

About PIVOT

PIVOT is an innovative kiosk-based car buying system created by automotive industry veterans Buddy Baur and Sean Macaluso. The system offers a fully self-directed, transparent, and efficient car-buying experience, empowering customers to complete the entire transaction independently while providing dealerships with valuable data and insights. PIVOT’s mission is to revolutionize automotive retail by improving the customer experience and optimizing dealership operations.

Media Contact:

Buddy Baur & Sean Macaluso

Business or Brand Name: PIVOT

Co-Founders

Email: sean@themacgroups.com

Phone: 716-998-9318

Address: 6399 Transit Road, East Amherst NY 14051

LinkedIn: seanmacaluso | buddy-baur

Youtube