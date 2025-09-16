Xavier Mortimer, the “Best Magician Worldwide,” Launches His Spectacular World Tour with Exclusive Performances at the Folies Bergere

Acclaimed as the Best Magician Worldwide and the most popular magician online, Xavier Mortimer is captivating global audiences with his groundbreaking World Tour. Already a household name in Las Vegas and a digital phenomenon, Mortimer has built an extraordinary fan base of over 33 million subscribers and 25 billion views across platforms—making him one of the most watched magicians in history.

After conquering Las Vegas with more than 1,200 performances and 15 awards, Xavier Mortimer—the magician who became a global social media star—now returns to Paris with his new show Xtraordinaire. Following sold-out performances in Montreal, this highly praised production brings together dazzling illusions, poetic artistry, and humor, creating a spectacular family-friendly experience.

As part of this global journey, Mortimer will appear at the legendary Folies Bergere in Paris, presenting five exceptional performances from October 31 to November 2, 2025. These exclusive shows will combine his signature acts with new creations designed especially for this international tour.

“Magic has the power to connect people everywhere,” says Mortimer. “Performing for millions online is an honor, but there is nothing like standing on stage and seeing a live audience light up with wonder—especially in a place as iconic as the Folies Bergere.”

Mortimer’s story is one of passion and perseverance. Born in France, hi is a former Cirque du Soleil artist, he first gained recognition in France on La France a un Incroyable Talent (France’s Got Talent) before embarking on a career that has redefined modern magic. Today, he bridges the worlds of stage and social media, creating moments of astonishment for fans worldwide.

The Xavier Mortimer World Tour will continue across Paris, Rome, Tokyo and in the US, solidifying his reputation not just as a magician, but as a global ambassador of wonder and imagination.

About Xavier Mortimer

Xavier Mortimer, crowned the Best Magician Worldwide, is a French illusionist whose career spans Cirque du Soleil, Las Vegas residencies, and international tours. With more than 35 million subscribers and 25 billion views online, along with 15 awards and over 1,200 live performances in Las Vegas, he is one of the most followed and celebrated magicians of his generation. His unique style—blending illusion, poetry, and humor—continues to inspire audiences across the globe.