Wheels Along the Canal Global Cycle Tour: Embarking on a cross-border encounter beside flowing canals

Sep 17, 2025

Around the globe, the waters of canals carry not only the aquatic economy but also the inherited memories of diverse civilizations. Their appreciation can transcend national borders to engage in exchange and integration. Presented by “inJiangsu”, the online relay event “Wheels Along the Canal Global Cycle Tour” assembles young people from around the world to cycle in relays along famous canals in various countries of different continents.

Canals, as global cultural symbols spanning across time, can serve as bridges connecting the friendship among people of various countries and regions. From Paris, the city of romance, to Yangzhou, the city of history and culture, this event of cycling, an environment-friendly sport loved by young people worldwide, invites youth from both countries to explore the unique French charm of the Canal Saint-Martin and the natural scenery and historical sites of the millennia-old Grand Canal of China, thus promoting cultural inheritance and development to mark the 60th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between China and France.

This international communication concept, which uses canal culture as a link and combines it with cycling experiences, not only introduces a form of cultural dissemination, but also promotes cultural exchange and understanding between Chinese and French youth. Through their lenses, they record and share their observations and experiences during the cycling journey, showcasing the unique charm of canal culture as a common heritage of all mankind.

This is not only a dialogue between the two canals, but also a feast of cultural exchange. Carrying the legacy of the ages, and wheeling across continents, let us explore the vitality of these waterways, and embark on this cross-border encounter – hand in hand!

video link：

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=qu3yAHdiZ3I

