Marianna Guenther Announces New Consulting Approach to Executive Leadership

A New Era of Leadership Where Energy Meets Strategy

In today’s rapidly evolving corporate landscape, leadership is no longer just about achieving results; it is about how leaders show up both physically and energetically. Marianna Guenther, a corporate finance executive and founder of a discreet consulting practice, is leading a shift in leadership performance by focusing not only on profitability and decision-making but also on the invisible forces that shape a leader’s presence, clarity, and energy.

With over two decades of experience advising Fortune 500 companies on ROI, profitability, P&L strategy, and team dynamics, Marianna has observed a growing disconnect between traditional models of success and the holistic needs of today’s leaders. Her journey from Slovakia to senior corporate finance leadership in the U.S. has equipped her with a unique perspective on success, one that integrates logic, intuition, and energetic alignment to unlock deeper performance potential.

From Slovakia to Corporate Leadership A Personal Journey of Reinvention

Marianna’s story is one of resilience and reinvention. Born and raised in Slovakia without a safety net, she immigrated to the United States at age 20, putting herself through college and eventually earning an MBA. With relentless ambition, she climbed the ranks of corporate finance, advising senior leaders on critical financial decisions and guiding the management of multimillion-dollar portfolios.

However, despite her impressive career, Marianna began questioning the traditional markers of success. A series of personal wake-up calls prompted her to explore how success could be redefined not just in terms of numbers but in how leaders feel, perform, and lead.

Her search for a deeper understanding of leadership and success led her to study energetic alignment under world-renowned transformational teachers. This became the foundation of her proprietary consulting approach, which blends strategic business acumen with energetic and spatial audits. The goal is to help leaders unlock a higher level of clarity, confidence, and performance.

The Three 4ths Framework A Transformational Lens for Leadership

Marianna’s proprietary framework, called the Three 4ths Framework, serves as the cornerstone of her consulting practice. This unique model decodes why even the most successful leaders can plateau or experience burnout.

The framework is built around three essential elements:

Three Forces : Your innate design, your thoughts/emotions/actions, and your energetic influence of environment and surroundings.

: Your innate design, your thoughts/emotions/actions, and your energetic influence of environment and surroundings. Three Pillars : Self-leadership, aligned teams, and allowing universal support (almost as if letting the universe carry part of the load)

: Self-leadership, aligned teams, and allowing universal support (almost as if letting the universe carry part of the load) Three Designs: How your space, your timing and your soul blueprint all interact to shape results playing out physically, energetically, and seasonally.

Marianna explains, “Most people operate with one or two of these layers activated, which is why it feels like so much effort. When all three align, you don’t have to fight for flow anymore.”

Her approach is not about pushing harder; it’s about removing the invisible friction that prevents leaders from fully accessing their potential. Marianna’s clients don’t need coaching or productivity hacks, they need strategic realignment that supports sustainable success.

Why Billion Dollar Brands Are Already Using Energy and Space Alignment

Although energy and space audits are not commonly discussed in leadership circles, they are quietly transforming high-performing teams behind closed doors. Marianna’s consulting practice helps senior leaders align strategy and space so decisions get clearer, teams thrive and results accelerate.

Billion-dollar brands are increasingly embracing this type of work because they understand that environments play a critical role in shaping decisions, boosting creativity, and fostering collaboration. By integrating Marianna’s recommendations from energy and space audits into their leadership strategies, these organizations are positioning themselves to thrive in an ever-changing market.

The Quiet Power of Aligned Leadership

Marianna’s work is grounded in the truth that great leadership isn’t about doing more, but about aligning better. “You can’t shrink your way to greatness. The future of leadership isn’t about doing more, it’s about aligning better,” says Marianna.

Through her consulting practice, Marianna conducts discreet space and energy audits that help senior executives elevate presence, improve decision-making, and strengthen team collaboration. Her work enhances creativity, boosts pitch performance, and drives organizational alignment by removing the invisible friction within environments where critical decisions unfold. Unlike traditional coaching or mindset approaches, her method focuses on aligning the spaces and energies leaders operate in—so trust, collaboration, and power can flow naturally. This isn’t about career reinvention or self-help; it’s about redefining what leadership can become when the invisible elements of energy, space, and alignment are brought into balance.

Marianna’s selective client work—often conducted under NDAs with organizations navigating sensitive transitions—addresses what many executives feel but rarely articulate. Her clients frequently experience immediate, tangible shifts that elevate leadership presence, strengthen team dynamics, and bring greater organizational clarity.

About Marianna Guenther

Marianna Guenther is a corporate finance executive, energy strategist, and the founder of a discreet consulting practice that helps senior leaders and organizations unlock their full potential through strategic space and energy alignment. With over 20 years of experience advising Fortune 500 companies, Marianna’s consulting approach blends financial expertise with a unique focus on energetic realignment, helping leaders elevate their presence, decision-making, and organizational outcomes.

She is the creator of the Three 4ths Framework and works exclusively with a select group of clients, offering tailored space and energy audits to support performance improvement, leadership clarity, and team collaboration. Her work has been praised for its discretion, depth, and immediate impact.

Media Contact



Marianna Guenther

Finance Executive

Email: marianna@mariannaguenther.com

Website: www.mariannaguenther.com

LinkedIn: Marianna Guenther

Instagram: Marianna Guenther Official

Linktree: Marianna Guenther’s Linktree