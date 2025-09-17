Safety Training Seminars Opens A New CPR Certification School In Downtown San Jose

Safety Training Seminars, a trusted provider of lifesaving education throughout Northern California, is proud to announce the grand opening of its newest training location at 99 South Almaden Boulevard in San Jose. This state-of-the-art facility will serve as a dedicated American Heart Association (AHA) Training Site, offering Basic Life Support (BLS) CPR certification courses to healthcare professionals, first responders, and community members.

The San Jose CPR training center will provide individuals with access to the most up-to-date AHA curriculum, ensuring that students are well-prepared to perform CPR and respond to cardiovascular emergencies with confidence and skill. All courses are taught using official American Heart Association VAM (voice-assisted manikins). Students who successfully complete the program will receive official AHA BLS certification, valid for two years.

“Opening this new training site in San Jose allows us to expand access to high-quality CPR education in one of California’s fastest-growing regions,” said Laura Seidel, Owner at Safety Training Seminars. “Whether you are a nurse, doctor, EMT, or simply someone who wants to be ready to save a life, our mission is to empower every participant with the knowledge and confidence to act in an emergency.”

The new location for CPR classes in San Jose continues Safety Training Seminars’ long-standing commitment to delivering lifesaving education across the Bay Area. By establishing a presence in the heart of downtown, the center provides convenient access for both healthcare institutions and local residents. With flexible class schedules, including evenings and weekends, the facility is designed to meet the needs of busy professionals and community members alike.

In addition to BLS CPR certification, Safety Training Seminars also offers advanced courses such as Advanced Cardiovascular Life Support (ACLS), Pediatric Advanced Life Support (PALS), and Heartsaver First Aid CPR AED, ensuring a comprehensive range of training options for individuals and organizations.

The San Jose CPR training school is now open for enrollment, and residents are encouraged to register early as class sizes are limited. For more information or to sign up for a course, visit www.safetytrainingseminars.com .

About Safety Training Seminars

Safety Training Seminars was founded in 1989 as a woman-owned business that proudly serves Northern California with over 65 convenient locations. It specializes in budget-friendly AHA training courses, with availability spanning every day of the week. The company is proud to deliver exceptional customer service and continues to innovate and find new ways to improve how people obtain AHA certification cards.