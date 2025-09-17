WeDo Insurance & Taxes Expands Nationwide, Combats Industry Fraud

Expansion Across the United States

WeDo Insurance & Taxes, a family-founded financial and insurance agency, has announced its rapid expansion across the United States. What began in South Florida has quickly turned into a growing nationwide presence. With a commitment to providing comprehensive services under one roof, insurance, tax preparation, bookkeeping, and business consulting, WeDo is now able to help more individuals, families, and small businesses throughout the country. This expansion is part of the company’s broader mission to simplify essential services for everyday people and businesses, making financial management more accessible than ever before.

As a family-founded business, WeDo is driven by values of integrity, transparency, and service excellence. The company’s expansion allows it to bring these values to new markets, ensuring that more people across the country benefit from the expertise and genuine support the agency provides. By creating an inclusive and approachable environment, WeDo has positioned itself as a trusted advisor for its growing customer base.

Recognized for Outstanding Growth

WeDo Insurance & Taxes has been recognized for its rapid success, recently ranking 14th among the fastest-growing businesses run by Florida State University (FSU) alumni. This prestigious recognition reflects not only the hard work and dedication of the team but also the company’s strong reputation in the financial services industry. Additionally, the company has earned notable recognition from institutions like the IRS and Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS), which demonstrates WeDo’s unwavering commitment to building trust and strong relationships with regulatory agencies and industry partners.

These acknowledgments reflect the company’s dedication to ethical practices and high standards of service. They highlight the credibility that WeDo has built within the industry, which has played a key role in its continued success and rapid growth.

Prioritizing Integrity and Education

One of the central philosophies of WeDo Insurance & Taxes is to prioritize educating and empowering clients, making it one of the most client-focused agencies in the financial and insurance sector. Stephanie Mesa, the founder and owner of WeDo Insurance & Taxes, emphasizes that client relationships go beyond transactional interactions. “We believe that when we dedicate more time to educating and guiding our clients, they become long-term partners instead of short-term transactions,” said Mesa.

This dedication to education and transparency sets WeDo apart from other agencies that often prioritize volume over relationships. By taking the time to explain the intricacies of financial decisions, insurance policies, and tax laws, WeDo ensures that its clients understand their options and are fully supported throughout the process.

Addressing Industry Fraud and Misinformation

Another key differentiator for WeDo Insurance & Taxes is its steadfast commitment to combating fraud and misinformation in the industry. The financial and insurance sectors are unfortunately rife with fraudulent practices and misleading information that prey on consumers, leaving them vulnerable and confused. WeDo has positioned itself as a defender against such threats by ensuring clients are well-informed and aware of potential scams.

“To us, the real challenge in this industry is combating fraud and misinformation that take advantage of people,” says Mesa. “We want to empower our clients to make informed decisions and ensure they never feel vulnerable to fraudulent schemes.”

The company has worked tirelessly to educate the public on how to identify common fraudulent practices, such as fake tax preparation services or fraudulent insurance offers. In doing so, it continues to build a reputation as a safe, reliable, and trustworthy financial partner.

Comprehensive Services Under One Roof

WeDo Insurance & Taxes offers a wide range of services designed to meet the needs of individuals, families, and small businesses. Whether it’s assistance with tax preparation, help with insurance coverage, or guidance on managing finances through bookkeeping services, WeDo provides all of these services in one convenient location.

This one-stop-shop model saves clients time, reduces confusion, and fosters a more holistic approach to managing their finances. The company’s ability to offer multiple services in-house has proven invaluable for clients who appreciate having one trusted partner for all their financial and insurance needs.

Moving Forward: Commitment to Clients and Growth

Looking ahead, WeDo Insurance & Taxes plans to continue its growth trajectory while maintaining the core values that have made it successful. The company’s dedication to quality service, integrity, and client education will remain at the heart of everything it does. As WeDo expands its presence nationwide, it will remain committed to ensuring clients feel informed, empowered, and confident in the decisions they make regarding their financial futures.

WeDo’s continued success serves as a testament to the power of family values, strong relationships, and a customer-first mindset. The company’s rapid growth and increasing recognition in the industry are reflective of the high standards it sets for itself and its commitment to doing business the right way.

About WeDo Insurance & Taxes



WeDo Insurance & Taxes is a multi-service financial and insurance agency founded in South Florida. The company offers a range of services including tax preparation, insurance, bookkeeping, and business consulting. WeDo prides itself on its customer-centric approach, ensuring every client receives personalized support and guidance to meet their unique needs. With a focus on integrity, education, and transparency, WeDo has built a trusted reputation and rapidly expanded across the United States.

