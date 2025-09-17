Ring Announcing Fastest Rising Star – Chad Fishburne Brings The Hype

Chad Fishburne: The New Voice of Combat Sports

Chad Fishburne is quickly becoming a household name in the world of combat sports ring announcers. With his commanding voice, electrifying energy, and passion for the sport, Chad has taken the combat sports world by storm, becoming a favorite among fans and promoters alike. Known for his iconic catchphrase, “It’s Time For This Crowd To Get Loud!” Chad’s presence has electrified fight nights around the globe.

A Rising Star in the Industry

Chad’s rise to prominence has been swift. He regularly appears on major streaming platforms like DAZN and Fubo Sports, where he showcases his talent to hundreds of thousands of viewers. From boxing and MMA to Muay Thai, Chad works with some of the biggest promotions in the world. His ability to bring energy and excitement to every event are quickly making him the “Go-To” ring announcer in combat sports. “My goal is always to elevate the show,” says Fishburne. “The fans are there to see the fighters, but I take pride in making the event something they will never forget.”

A Passion for Combat Sports

“I love what I do and I hope people can feel that,” Chad expresses. His enthusiasm for combat sports goes beyond the ring and cage. As an avid fan himself, he understands what the fighters go through and what sacrifices must be made to walk into that arena and he channels that into every announcement.

One memorable moment in Chad’s career stands out: after announcing an event, a fighter’s mother approached him at a bar, thanking him for the way he introduced her son. “It got to me,” says Chad. “Fighters’ families and teams are watching. I have to honor them in my role. It matters to me because it matters to them.”

Recognition from Industry Leaders

Chad’s talents haven’t gone unnoticed. Patrick Thomsen, Promoter of the Muay Thai For Life Series in Sweden, describes him as “one of the most talented ring announcers I have ever worked with.” Additionally, Wes Humphrey, Chief Business Officer of Peak Fighting, states, “Chad brings unmatched energy, excitement, and presence to our MMA events.” These endorsements from industry professionals speak to the rising star’s impact and reputation in the world of combat sports.

What’s Next for Chad Fishburne

Chad’s career is continuing to grow, with significant milestones ahead. This month, he will make his highly anticipated debut on UFC Fight Pass, ring announcing for LFA’s European debut in Tenerife, Spain, on Saturday, September 27th. As one of the top streaming platforms in combat sports, UFC Fight Pass offers Chad the opportunity to reach an even wider audience and solidify his place as one of the top ring announcers in the world.

“I’m excited to take the next step in my career and being on UFC Fight Pass is a huge opportunity. I’m ready to bring it,” Chad shares.

About Chad Fishburne

Chad Fishburne is an international ring announcer with a passion for combat sports and a dedication to making every event memorable. Known for his dynamic presence, signature catchphrase, and unwavering commitment to providing top-tier announcing, Chad is fast becoming one of the most sought-after names in the industry. With appearances on major platforms like DAZN, Fubo Sports, and UFC Fight Pass, Chad has proven himself to be a force in the world of combat sports ring announcing.

Chad’s career is fueled by his love for combat and his desire to honor the athletes, fans, and promoters who make these events possible. His next big appearance will be on UFC Fight Pass for LFA’s European debut in Tenerife, Spain, on September 27th.

Media Contact:

Chad Fishburne

International Ring Announcer

Email: emceechadfishburne@gmail.com

Website

Instagram

LinkedIn