Joycat Concludes Successful Exhibition at Kind + Jugend 2025, Showcasing Global Appeal of Play-Based Learning

Joycat, a leading educational toy brand centered around “playful learning,” has successfully concluded its exhibition at Kind + Jugend 2025, the world’s premier trade fair for the baby and toddler industry. The event, held from September 9-11, saw Joycat connect with a diverse array of international distributors, retailers, and early childhood education experts.

The Joycat booth (10.1 – F071) was a vibrant hub of activity throughout the three-day fair. Designed as an immersive world of play, the space featured dedicated zones such as the “Art & Craft Play” station and the “Phonics Lab,” allowing visitors to experience the brand’s hands-on learning philosophy firsthand.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=YonFTHdoXR4

﻿﻿

“We were thrilled by the incredible response we received at Kind + Jugend,” said Stella, CEO of Joycat. “The energy was fantastic, and it was a pleasure to connect with so many industry partners who share our passion for high-quality, developmental toys. This event has been a tremendous success in strengthening our commitment to bringing joyful learning to more families around the world.”

Visitors were particularly drawn to Joycat’s innovative sensory toys and interactive learning boards. The clear educational value of the products, combined with the engaging presentation, drew a steady stream of enthusiastic guests, leading to numerous promising conversations with potential partners across Europe and beyond.

The successful exhibition at Kind + Jugend marks another significant milestone in Joycat’s global expansion, further solidifying its position as one of the most innovative and trusted brands in the educational toy industry.

About Joycat: Joycat is an educational toy brand centered around “playful learning,” serving as a trusted, wise, and warm partner for parents on their child-rearing journey. Serving families with children aged 0-12, Joycat designs high-quality toys and authoritative content to help parents transform everyday play into the most powerful driving force for their child’s growth.

For distribution inquiries or global contact, please reach out to sales@joycat.com.

For more, visit www.joycat.com.