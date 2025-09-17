Luxxcoin Announces 30-Day Countdown to Early Launch on Pump.fun – A New Meme Coin Meets GameFi Project with a Participation Framework

Luxxcoin, a meme-coin-meets-GameFi project on the Solana blockchain, today announced the start of a 30-day countdown to the early launch of wLUX on Pump.fun, scheduled for October 16, 2025 at 12:00 UTC. The debut milestone is designed for “early birds” who want to help set culture and momentum in a participation-focused gameplay environment that elevates preparation and engagement over noise.

Luxxcoin frames its approach as mechanics over hype. Rather than leaning on short-term theatrics, the project emphasizes a transparent participation framework – a gameplay layer that recognizes consistent engagement and on-chain participation. The aim is to cultivate a durable community dynamic in which contributors understand how their actions translate into role, visibility, and progression over time.

“The early launch of wLUX is our first public milestone and it’s intentionally designed for participants who value fairness, clarity, and gameplay built on clear rules – not slogans,” said Juan Morales, Head of Marketing at Luxxcoin. “We’re inviting early birds to help establish the culture from day one, as we prove the transparent model in public and set a steady path toward the $LUX experience.”

As part of the staged path from wLUX → $LUX, Luxxcoin confirms that a limited pre-TGE transition window (from wLUX to $LUX) will be available via the official site ahead of the planned TGE approximately one month after early launch. The project is not releasing granular mechanics at this time; all specifics will be communicated through official channels only to protect users and preserve clarity. Readers can monitor updates and official materials on the Luxxcoin website at Luxxcoin.io, consult the Luxxcoin Whitepaper at https://docsend.com/v/38cgn/luxxcoinwhitepaper and follow the official X profile at https://x.com/Luxx_Coin

Why it matters. The meme-coin category is synonymous with speed and culture; GameFi adds a ruleset and progression. Luxxcoin merges the two: a Solana-native project that uses clear gameplay mechanics to encourage healthier participation – without diluting the spontaneity that makes crypto communities vibrant. Early launch on Pump.fun provides a transparent ignition point, while the forthcoming pre-TGE transition and subsequent steps toward $LUX offer a defined sequence for the community to follow.

“We’re focused on making the rules clear – under decentralized, purpose-built smart contracts – keeping communications steady, and ensuring the experience is genuinely fun: fast on Solana, and measured in how participation is reflected in the system,” added Juan Morales. “Our goal is to earn long-term attention by being consistent and explicit about how Luxxcoin works.”

Key details for journalists and readers:

Early Launch (wLUX): October 16, 2025 at 12:00 UTC on Pump.fun.

October 16, 2025 at 12:00 UTC on Pump.fun. Communications: The official contract and links will be published only at launch from verified Luxxcoin channels and pinned. Avoid DMs and “early” links.

The official contract and links will be published only at launch from verified Luxxcoin channels and pinned. Avoid DMs and “early” links. Progression Path: Early launch → limited pre-TGE transition window via Luxxcoin.io → continued development toward $LUX with public updates.

Early launch → limited pre-TGE transition window via Luxxcoin.io → continued development toward $LUX with public updates. Background Materials: High-level rationale and model overview in the Luxxcoin Whitepaper; rolling updates and AMAs will be hosted on the official X profile.

About Luxxcoin

Luxxcoin is a Solana-based project at the intersection of meme culture and GameFi. Its participation-first gameplay emphasizes preparation, engagement, and transparent mechanics, inviting early participants to help establish norms and momentum during the wLUX early launch and the subsequent path to $LUX.

Media Contact: press@luxxcoin.io

Disclaimer: This announcement is for informational purposes only and does not constitute investment advice or an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy any token or financial instrument. Participation in crypto assets involves risk. Always verify official information from pinned posts on Luxxcoin’s verified channels at launch.

This content is for informational purposes only. Information verification has been done to the best of our ability. Still, due to the nature of the blockchain (cryptocurrency, NFT, mining, etc.) sector as a whole, you are advised to conduct your own additional research and exercise caution. Investments in these fields are inherently risky and should be approached with due diligence.