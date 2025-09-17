AI-powered chatbots are playing an increasing role in how people explore spirituality. Apps like Bible Chat, which has been downloaded more than 30 million times, and Hallow, which briefly topped Apple’s App Store rankings last year, are among the most prominent examples.

These platforms are designed to guide users toward scripture and religious doctrine. Some even take the concept further, with one website claiming to let users “chat with God” directly. Rabbi Jonathan Romain suggested such tools may become a “way into faith” for people who have never stepped inside a church or synagogue.

Potential Pitfalls of AI in Religion

Despite their popularity, concerns remain. Religious chatbots are powered by AI models that tend to validate users’ views rather than challenge them, which can inadvertently reinforce false or conspiratorial thinking.

Heidi Campbell, a Texas A&M professor who researches digital culture and religion, warned that these tools “tell us what we want to hear.” She stressed that while they mimic spiritual guidance, the underlying system is “not using spiritual discernment, it is using data and patterns.”

What The Author Thinks Religious chatbots may make faith more accessible, but they risk reducing spirituality to an algorithm that only mirrors personal bias. Genuine spiritual growth often comes from being challenged, questioned, or guided by others — not from hearing exactly what one wants. These tools might serve as a gateway, but they cannot replace the role of human mentors, communities, and traditions in shaping belief.

Featured image credit: Greg Rakozy via Unsplash

