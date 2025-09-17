Omni Exchange Announces Major Milestones as Revenue Share Goes Live for veOMNI Holders and Platform Surpasses $250 Million in Trading Volume

Omni Exchange , a next-generation decentralized exchange (DEX) designed for the multichain future, has announced several major milestones as the platform continues to revolutionize decentralized finance. The protocol has officially launched revenue share for $veOMNI holders, surpassed $250 million in total trading volume, and achieved a #4 DEX ranking on Base network, positioning itself ahead of established protocols like Balancer and SushiSwap.

Following the successful launch of the Omni DEX across six major chains including Sonic, Base, BNB Chain, Arbitrum, Avalanche, and Optimism, the platform has demonstrated exceptional growth momentum. The protocol reached its first $100 million in volume during the initial climb, with the second $100 million achieved in just four days, showcasing the accelerating adoption of Omni’s unified liquidity infrastructure.

Revenue Share Implementation Creates Real Yield for Governance Participants

A critical milestone was achieved with the implementation of revenue share for $veOMNI holders, where 100% of protocol fees now flow directly to governance token holders with none retained by the protocol. This creates multiple streams of utility and revenue for $veOMNI participants, combining real yield from trading fees with additional rewards from the bribes marketplace. The implementation reinforces Omni’s commitment to sustainable tokenomics and long-term value alignment between the protocol and its community.

Advanced Hybrid AMM Technology Drives Market Position

Omni Exchange distinguishes itself through its innovative Omni Flux (V4) technology, which combines concentrated liquidity (CLMM) models with Liquidity Bins (LBMM) architecture. This hybrid approach delivers zero price impact trades within individual bins, customizable hooks for pool behavior, and gas-efficient routing. The platform’s Singleton contract architecture reduces pool creation gas costs by up to 99% while significantly improving multi-hop swap efficiency.

The protocol’s Smart Order Routing (SOR) system dynamically evaluates liquidity across V2, V3, and V4 pools, analyzing fee tiers, gas costs, slippage, and available liquidity to ensure optimal trade execution. This comprehensive approach to liquidity aggregation enables users to access the best possible pricing while minimizing transaction costs.

Governance Revolution Through veOMNI and Bribes Marketplace

The launch of the bribes marketplace on Hidden Hand has activated Omni’s vote-incentivized ecosystem, allowing external protocols to direct emissions toward specific pools through $veOMNI governance. This creates a competitive environment where protocols can attract liquidity depth while $veOMNI holders earn additional rewards for their governance participation. The system operates on bi-weekly epochs, ensuring dynamic allocation of $OMNI emissions based on community priorities.

Protocol-Owned Liquidity Foundation Ensures Sustainability

Unlike traditional DEX platforms that rely on rented liquidity and temporary incentives, Omni’s foundation is built on substantial protocol-owned liquidity (POL) that generates sustainable fees and reduces slippage across all supported chains. This approach creates long-term alignment between the protocol’s success and user experience, establishing a self-reinforcing cycle of growth and sustainability.

LayerZero Integration Enables Seamless Multichain Experience

The $OMNI token operates as a genuinely multichain asset through LayerZero OFT V2 integration, eliminating traditional bridging complexities. Users can move tokens natively across all supported chains without wrapping, maintaining the canonical $OMNI token while participating in governance, liquidity provision, and yield farming activities across the entire ecosystem from a single interface.

Market Recognition and Growth Trajectory

Omni’s rapid ascension to the #4 DEX position on Base, alongside achieving $30 million in 24-hour trading volume, demonstrates the market’s recognition of the platform’s value proposition. The protocol’s ability to compete with established players like PancakeSwap while outperforming protocols like Balancer and SushiSwap within weeks of launch indicates strong product-market fit and user adoption.

Coinbase Listing Expands Accessibility

The recent listing of $OMNI on Coinbase APP brings the token to millions of users, enabling direct purchase, sale, and transfer through the Coinbase app. This integration significantly expands accessibility and provides a mainstream onramp for users seeking exposure to Omni’s multichain DeFi ecosystem.

Designed for the evolving DeFi landscape, Omni’s user experience eliminates the need for bridging assets or navigating separate DEX interfaces. Users can trade, provide liquidity, and participate in governance across all supported chains from a single application, representing a fundamental shift toward unified multichain finance.

With Epoch 2 now live and rewards flowing across all six supported chains, Omni Exchange continues to establish itself as a dominant force in the multichain DEX space. The protocol’s combination of advanced technology, sustainable economics, and seamless user experience positions it to capture significant market share as DeFi continues its evolution toward truly multichain infrastructure.

About Omni Exchange

Omni Exchange is a multichain-native decentralized exchange designed for the future of DeFi. Built with hybrid Omni Flux (V4) architecture combining concentrated and bin-based liquidity models, Omni offers deep liquidity, gas-efficient trading, and unified governance across multiple blockchains. With protocol-owned liquidity at its core and innovative tools like veOMNI governance and smart routing, Omni is creating the foundation for sustainable, scalable decentralized finance across Sonic, Base, BNB Chain, Arbitrum, Avalanche, Optimism, and expanding networks.