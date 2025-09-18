DMR News

Advancing Digital Conversations

News Americas Latest Newsbreak Technology

Snap Launches Snap OS 2.0 With Built-In Browser and WebXR Features

ByDayne Lee

Sep 18, 2025

Snap Launches Snap OS 2.0 With Built-In Browser and WebXR Features

Snap has unveiled Snap OS 2.0, the latest version of its software powering AR glasses, Snap Spectacles. The update introduces a native browser, WebXR support, and several quality-of-life improvements. This rollout follows last year’s debut of Snap’s fifth-generation Spectacles for developers, with a consumer release expected in 2026.

The announcement arrives just ahead of Meta’s Connect conference, where new developments in smart glasses and AI are expected to be revealed.

Key Features in Snap OS 2.0

The new browser is designed for speed and efficiency, offering optimized page loading and lower power consumption. Users can navigate the web with a new home screen featuring widgets, bookmarks, and a toolbar for typing or speaking URLs, refreshing pages, and browsing history. Resizable windows make the experience feel closer to using a laptop.

WebXR support enables direct access to augmented reality experiences from compatible websites. This opens new possibilities for immersive browsing without leaving the Spectacles environment.

Spotlight and Gallery Lenses

A new Spotlight Lens lets users overlay vertical video content onto the real world — for example, watching videos while doing chores. Snap emphasizes that Spectacles’ portrait field of view is ideal for vertical video, allowing content to be anchored in place or follow the user.

The Gallery Lens provides an interactive way to view captures from Spectacles, displaying them in a carousel for easier browsing, organizing, and sharing.

Another addition, Travel Mode, stabilizes AR content and tracking systems during movement, making the glasses more reliable in cars, planes, or other shifting environments.

What The Author Thinks

Snap’s decision to roll out features like a native browser and WebXR shows it wants Spectacles to be more than a novelty — it wants them to be practical tools. But the real hurdle will be convincing users that wearing AR glasses daily makes sense. Until the form factor becomes lighter, sleeker, and less intrusive, these advancements risk being exciting only for developers and niche enthusiasts rather than the mainstream audience Snap ultimately needs.

Featured image credit: Alexander Shatov via Unsplash

For more stories like it, click the +Follow button at the top of this page to follow us.

Dayne Lee

With a foundation in financial day trading, I transitioned to my current role as an editor, where I prioritize accuracy and reader engagement in our content. I excel in collaborating with writers to ensure top-quality news coverage. This shift from finance to journalism has been both challenging and rewarding, driving my commitment to editorial excellence.

Related News

Microsoft to Automatically Install Copilot App on Windows Next Month
Sep 18, 2025 Dayne Lee
Australia Advises Social Media Platforms Against Universal Age Verification
Sep 18, 2025 Hilary Ong
Starlink Brings 10Gbps Internet Speeds to Cruise Ship Passengers
Sep 18, 2025 Hilary Ong

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

DMR News (Digital Market Reports) is a brand of PulseDirect Communication LLC.

DMR News was established in 2020 to be a trusted source for digital market news and to encourage more conversations about the ever-evolving digital landscape. The inception of DMR News was marked by a recognition of the rapidly evolving digital landscape and the need for a dedicated platform that could keep pace with its constant transformations.

PulseDirect Communication LLC
Sheridan, WY 82801, USA

DMR News

Advancing Digital Conversations

© 2025 PulseDirect Communication LLC. All rights reserved. | 30 N Gould ST STE R, Sheridan, WY 82801