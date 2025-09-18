Now Serving Dallas: Margolies Law Firm Empowers Business Owners to Tackle IRS and Tax Challenges Head-On

Business owners across Texas are finding much-needed relief and confidence in facing IRS issues, thanks to the trusted legal guidance of Margolies Law Firm . With a sterling 5.0 Google rating and over 50 client reviews, this premier Dallas-based law office, led by seasoned tax attorney Andrew Margolies, Esq., is transforming how businesses resolve complex tax matters.

Your Ally in IRS Disputes and Business Tax Resolution

Running a business comes with its share of hurdles—and tax issues are often the most daunting. Whether you’re a small business struggling with unpaid payroll taxes, facing a surprise IRS audit, or burdened by tax liens or levies, Margolies Law Firm is your go-to advocate. The firm offers personalized, strategic support for:

Unpaid Taxes

IRS Collections & Audits

Penalty and Interest Abatement

Unfiled or Late Tax Returns

Payroll Tax Compliance

Offer in Compromise Settlements

Installment Agreements

Innocent Spouse Relief

Why Business Owners Trust Margolies Law Firm

Located in the heart of Dallas, Margolies Law Office stands out for its integrity, legal precision, and unwavering commitment to client success. The firm’s approach is simple: every client deserves expert representation and a path forward—no matter how complex the IRS problem may seem.

“Andrew and Jennifer did a fantastic job… I had a little under $50k owed due to unfiled Capital Gains. They got it reduced to around $4k–$6k,” shares a satisfied client in a Google review.

Another reviewer praises the firm for resolving a 5-year-old IRS issue, stating, “When Andrew was finished, I owed the IRS $0.00.”

Tailored Services for the Business Community

Margolies Law Firm doesn’t offer one-size-fits-all advice. Instead, each client—whether an entrepreneur, freelancer, or established company—receives a tailored roadmap to tax resolution. From negotiating with the IRS to filing years of missing returns, their legal team ensures you stay compliant, protected, and financially stable.

Whether you’re just starting out or managing years of accumulated tax complications, Margolies Law Firm provides proactive legal support so you can focus on what matters most: growing your business.

Free Consultation Now Available

Facing IRS action or tax uncertainty? The firm offers a free, no-obligation consultation to help you understand your options and take that crucial first step toward resolution.