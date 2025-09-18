Irina Bokova Calls on Global Leaders to Finish the ‘Unfinished Business’ of Women’s Empowerment”

As the world turns its eyes to New York for the opening of the UN General Assembly and to Beijing for the 30th anniversary of the landmark UN Women’s Conference, the call for action on gender equality grows louder. Madam Irina Bokova — former Director-General of UNESCO and patron of the International Science Council — has issued a powerful appeal to governments, businesses and civil society to “finish the unfinished business of the 20th century” by accelerating women’s empowerment and closing the gender digital divide.

Bokova argues that women’s empowerment is not just a moral imperative but the keystone for solving humanity’s most urgent challenges — from climate change and migration to technological disruption and conflict. “Gender equality is not a zero-sum game — when women gain, men don’t lose. Society as a whole wins,” she said. “If we don’t bridge the gender digital divide, we will deepen inequalities instead of closing them.”

The UN General Assembly’s 2025 session is expected to focus heavily on global development and inclusion. Bokova described the Assembly as a “vital platform” for recommitting to the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) at a time when, halfway to 2030, only 17 percent of the targets have been achieved. Against this backdrop, she emphasised the historic significance of the UN Women’s Conference in Beijing — the most progressive global agreement on women’s rights to date — and urged leaders to transform commemoration into action.

Two shifts from the 1995 Beijing Declaration continue to reshape policy today: recognising the girl child as a distinct priority for education and protection, and acknowledging women not only as victims of war but as active peacebuilders — a principle that paved the way for the UN Security Council’s landmark resolution on Women, Peace and Security. “This anniversary is not simply a commemoration,” Bokova said. “It is a recommitment to a civilisational project: weaving responsibility, education, inclusion and mentorship into the fabric of a world order.”

During her tenure at UNESCO, Bokova launched initiatives to keep girls in school, provide secondary and technical training, and link education to women’s economic empowerment. She enlisted high-profile champions, including Professor Peng Liyuan, China’s First Lady, who became UNESCO’s Special Envoy for Girls’ and Women’s Education and spearheaded the UNESCO–China Prize on Girls’ and Women’s Education. “A high-profile, competent woman lending her prestige to girls’ education is more than symbolism,” Bokova noted. “It is a model of the feminine principle at the top of the hierarchy reaching down to lift others.”

Looking ahead, Bokova warned that the gender digital divide — the exclusion of women and girls from the technological revolution — threatens to undo hard-won gains. She called on governments, tech firms and international organisations to design the next wave of innovation as inclusive from the outset. With the UN General Assembly and the Beijing anniversary as a backdrop, Bokova’s message to leaders and to the next generation of women is clear: “Have confidence. Strive to be everything you want to be. Don’t give up, don’t give in. Look for mentors. Support other women — don’t hit the ladder after you climb.”

Key facts:

Only 17% of SDG targets achieved halfway to 2030

Women’s empowerment is “the unfinished business of the 20th century”

Bridging the gender digital divide is essential to avoid deepening inequalities

Professor Peng Liyuan’s role as UNESCO Special Envoy helped catalyse projects linking girls’ education with economic development and inclusion