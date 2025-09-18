DMR News

Advancing Digital Conversations

Latest News

Irina Bokova Calls on Global Leaders to Finish the ‘Unfinished Business’ of Women’s Empowerment”

ByEthan Lin

Sep 18, 2025

As the world turns its eyes to New York for the opening of the UN General Assembly and to Beijing for the 30th anniversary of the landmark UN Women’s Conference, the call for action on gender equality grows louder. Madam Irina Bokova — former Director-General of UNESCO and patron of the International Science Council — has issued a powerful appeal to governments, businesses and civil society to “finish the unfinished business of the 20th century” by accelerating women’s empowerment and closing the gender digital divide.

Bokova argues that women’s empowerment is not just a moral imperative but the keystone for solving humanity’s most urgent challenges — from climate change and migration to technological disruption and conflict. “Gender equality is not a zero-sum game — when women gain, men don’t lose. Society as a whole wins,” she said. “If we don’t bridge the gender digital divide, we will deepen inequalities instead of closing them.”

The UN General Assembly’s 2025 session is expected to focus heavily on global development and inclusion. Bokova described the Assembly as a “vital platform” for recommitting to the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) at a time when, halfway to 2030, only 17 percent of the targets have been achieved. Against this backdrop, she emphasised the historic significance of the UN Women’s Conference in Beijing — the most progressive global agreement on women’s rights to date — and urged leaders to transform commemoration into action.

Two shifts from the 1995 Beijing Declaration continue to reshape policy today: recognising the girl child as a distinct priority for education and protection, and acknowledging women not only as victims of war but as active peacebuilders — a principle that paved the way for the UN Security Council’s landmark resolution on Women, Peace and Security. “This anniversary is not simply a commemoration,” Bokova said. “It is a recommitment to a civilisational project: weaving responsibility, education, inclusion and mentorship into the fabric of a world order.”

During her tenure at UNESCO, Bokova launched initiatives to keep girls in school, provide secondary and technical training, and link education to women’s economic empowerment. She enlisted high-profile champions, including Professor Peng Liyuan, China’s First Lady, who became UNESCO’s Special Envoy for Girls’ and Women’s Education and spearheaded the UNESCO–China Prize on Girls’ and Women’s Education. “A high-profile, competent woman lending her prestige to girls’ education is more than symbolism,” Bokova noted. “It is a model of the feminine principle at the top of the hierarchy reaching down to lift others.”

Looking ahead, Bokova warned that the gender digital divide — the exclusion of women and girls from the technological revolution — threatens to undo hard-won gains. She called on governments, tech firms and international organisations to design the next wave of innovation as inclusive from the outset. With the UN General Assembly and the Beijing anniversary as a backdrop, Bokova’s message to leaders and to the next generation of women is clear: “Have confidence. Strive to be everything you want to be. Don’t give up, don’t give in. Look for mentors. Support other women — don’t hit the ladder after you climb.”

Key facts:

  • Only 17% of SDG targets achieved halfway to 2030
  • Women’s empowerment is “the unfinished business of the 20th century”
  • Bridging the gender digital divide is essential to avoid deepening inequalities
  • Professor Peng Liyuan’s role as UNESCO Special Envoy helped catalyse projects linking girls’ education with economic development and inclusion

Ethan Lin

One of the founding members of DMR, Ethan, expertly juggles his dual roles as the chief editor and the tech guru. Since the inception of the site, he has been the driving force behind its technological advancement while ensuring editorial excellence. When he finally steps away from his trusty laptop, he spend his time on the badminton court polishing his not-so-impressive shuttlecock game.

Related News

Packely Launches Revolutionary 3D Imaging Platform for CPG Brands
Sep 19, 2025 Ethan Lin
Cura Mind Experience Announces Launch of Immersive Wellness Brand in the US
Sep 19, 2025 Ethan Lin
Discovering the Best Food in Los Angeles with Food Journal Magazine
Sep 19, 2025 Ethan Lin

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

DMR News (Digital Market Reports) is a brand of PulseDirect Communication LLC.

DMR News was established in 2020 to be a trusted source for digital market news and to encourage more conversations about the ever-evolving digital landscape. The inception of DMR News was marked by a recognition of the rapidly evolving digital landscape and the need for a dedicated platform that could keep pace with its constant transformations.

PulseDirect Communication LLC
Sheridan, WY 82801, USA

DMR News

Advancing Digital Conversations

© 2025 PulseDirect Communication LLC. All rights reserved. | 30 N Gould ST STE R, Sheridan, WY 82801