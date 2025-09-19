Melissa Launches Global B2B Platform to Simplify Sales of Development-Based Girls’ Underwear

Melissa today launched a global B2B wholesale platform, providing retailers, distributors, and institutions with seamless access to its stage-based intimate wear for girls aged 6–18. The platform, available at melissa-store.com and melissa-store.com/pages/b2b-login, pairs a streamlined digital buying experience with expert guidance to help partners plan age-appropriate assortments for families and students.

Melissa organizes its range into three development stages—First Bloom (6–11), Growing Grace (11–15), and Confident Bloom (15–18)—aligning fit, coverage, and support with changing physiological needs. Products feature soft, skin-friendly, and breathable fabrics, along with ergonomic construction, designed for all-day comfort at school, during sports, and at home.

“Girls shouldn’t have to adapt to products,” said Wenhao Huang, Chief Operating Officer at Melissa. “Our stage-based system helps partners buy with confidence—from first fit through late teens—while delivering the dependable comfort families trust. We’re giving our B2B partners the tools and products to become trusted advisors in their communities.”

Built for trade partners, the wholesale program combines bulk ordering, tiered pricing, and flexible minimum order quantities (MOQs) with practical sales enablement resources. Partners receive ready-to-use in-store signage, digital assets, and staff training modules that explain stage selection and fit in plain language, reducing returns due to poor fit and improving customer satisfaction across all channels.

B2B Program Highlights:

Sales Enablement: In-store signage, digital assets, and product education for staff and customers.

Bulk Ordering: Tiered pricing and flexible MOQs tailored for schools and retailers of all sizes.

Category Expertise: Stage-based assortment planning, fit guidance, and dedicated training support.

The program targets specialty retailers, school stores, uniform providers, sports programs, and family-focused distributors that need a dependable, easy-to-understand solution for tween and teen customers. Dedicated account support and co-op marketing options help partners launch quickly and build repeat sales confidently.

Availability

Apply now at melissa-store.com/pages/b2b-login. Once approved, partners gain access to full pricing, digital catalogs, and brand assets. A press kit, including high-resolution images, logos, and a fact sheet, is available upon request through the media contact below.