MB MOTORS CELEBRATES GRAND OPENING OF NEW STATE-OF-THE-ART WORKSHOP IN RUGELEY

Independent Garage MB MOTORS Rugeley Ltd is set to officially open its brand-new, state-of-the-art 10-bay workshop on Saturday 27th September 2025, with a community celebration running from 10am – 4pm.

The new facility, located at Unit 1, Trent Business Park, Power Station Road, Rugeley, WS15 2WB, represents a significant investment in the local area and will provide new opportunities for skilled jobs and apprenticeships.

Grand Opening Highlights:

• Complimentary bar

• Award-winning street food

• F1 racing simulator experience

• Complimentary MB MOTORS merchandise and launch goodies

• Charity raffle in aid of St. Giles Hospice

Director Michael Ballard commented:

“This Grand Opening is more than just about showcasing our new facility. It’s about celebrating with the local community, thanking our loyal customers, and giving something back. By supporting St. Giles Hospice, we want to ensure our success also benefits families across Staffordshire.”

The new MB MOTORS site includes dedicated EV bays, MOT Class 4 & 7 testing, ADAS calibration, performance tuning, state-of-the-art wheel alignment, tyre facilities, and dealer-level diagnostics – positioning the business as one of Staffordshire’s most advanced independent service centres.

Event Details:

Saturday 27th September

10:00 AM – 4:00 PM

MB MOTORS, Unit 1 Trent Business Park, Power Station Road, Rugeley, WS15 2WB

www.mbmotors.com

About MB MOTORS Rugeley Ltd

Founded by Michael Ballard, MB MOTORS has grown from a one-man mobile operation into a independent service centre specialising in diagnostics, servicing, repairs, and performance upgrades for all makes and models.