Travel Dine Stay Announces Global Nomad Journey to 92 Countries

The Leap of Faith that Started it All

In 2017, Wayne Schmidt and his wife, Sally, made a life-changing decision that transformed their lives and set them on a path filled with adventure. At a time when most people their age were considering retirement, they decided to take a bold step. “We felt stuck in the routine, working too much and consuming too much, but not living fully. We wanted more,” says Wayne.

They sold their house, cars, and most of their possessions, and with only two suitcases, they left Australia to begin a journey of self-discovery and global exploration. “We didn’t have jobs, plans, or even a clear destination. We only had our determination to explore the world,” Wayne recalls.

This leap of faith marked the beginning of their remarkable journey, a journey that would take them to 92 countries over eight years. It was not just about ticking off a travel bucket list; it was about embracing freedom, slowing down, and savoring every moment. “We didn’t just want to see the world, we wanted to experience it, deeply and meaningfully,” Wayne adds.

The Unretirement Dream: A New Way of Living

Instead of settling into traditional retirement, Wayne and Sally created what they now call their “unretirement dream.” Rather than slowing down, they chose to speed up, diving into new cultures and exploring the world in a way that most only dream of.

“Retirement doesn’t mean stopping. For us, it’s about finding new freedom and pace,” says Wayne. “We work less, live more, and constantly seek new adventures. This isn’t just about traveling, it’s about living life on our own terms.”

Wayne and Sally now work just two and a half days a week, offering marketing consulting to a select group of ten accounting firms. Their business model allows them to sustain their travels without sacrificing their professional commitments. “We believe in working smarter, not harder. Our business is flexible and designed to fit around the life we want to live,” Wayne explains.

The remainder of their week is dedicated to exploring new places, meeting locals, and diving into new cultures. “Some might call it a slow travel lifestyle, but for us, it’s the only way to truly experience the world,” says Sally.

The Digital Nomad Lifestyle: Age is Just a Number

While the digital nomad lifestyle is typically associated with younger travelers, Wayne and Sally have defied this stereotype. They’ve shown that age is no barrier to living a fulfilled, adventurous life. Their story offers a fresh perspective for those who may feel it’s “too late” to pursue their passions.

“We’re not your typical digital nomads,” Wayne says. “We’re older, and we’ve proven that it’s never too late to create the life you want. In fact, we’re probably living our best lives now.”

The couple believes their maturity has allowed them to approach the digital nomad lifestyle with wisdom and insight. “We’ve made every mistake possible, but each one has taught us something valuable,” says Wayne. “Now, we know how to balance work and life in a way that suits us.”

Their business continues to grow, despite their unconventional approach to work. By focusing on quality over quantity, they’ve been able to build a sustainable business that supports their travel adventures.

Featured in Prominent Media Outlets

Wayne and Sally’s story as global nomads has garnered attention from multiple media outlets. Their journey has been featured in high-profile publications like Forbes, where they shared their unique approach to business and travel. “We hope our story inspires others, especially those who feel stuck in their careers, to take that leap of faith and pursue the life they dream of,” Wayne says.

Their adventures have also been highlighted in various travel blogs, including A Slow Traveling Digital Nomad , A Traveling Un-Retirement Adventure , and The World Is Their Oyster .

“We’ve never been ones to chase fame or recognition,” says Sally. “But it’s been humbling to see how many people have been inspired by our journey. It’s proof that living on your own terms is possible at any age.”

The Future of Travel Dine Stay

Wayne and Sally have no intention of slowing down. They continue to travel the world, exploring new destinations while maintaining their successful business. “We’re just getting started,” Wayne says. “There’s so much more to discover, and we’re excited to see where this adventure takes us.”

Looking ahead, the Schmidts are committed to spreading their message of living life authentically and fearlessly. They continue to inspire others to follow their dreams and create their own “unretirement dream.”

About Travel Dine Stay

Travel Dine Stay is led by Wayne and Sally Schmidt, a couple who embraced the digital nomad lifestyle, traveling to 92 countries while building a business that provides marketing consulting to accounting firms. Their story is a testament to the power of living life on your own terms and proving that it’s never too late to pursue your dreams. The couple shares their experiences through their blog, which has been featured in major publications like Forbes.

