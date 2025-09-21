Google Revamps Discover Page to Show Content from Creators

On Wednesday, Google announced an update to the Discover page in its flagship Search app that will allow users to follow specific publishers and creators to surface more of their content. This update builds on a feature Google rolled out last month that gave users the ability to pick their preferred news sites and blogs for the Top Stories section in search results.

In the coming weeks, Google says people will also begin to see different types of content on Discover, including articles, YouTube Shorts, and posts from X and Instagram from creators and publishers. The company stated that it plans to add more types of sources to this mix in the future. With these moves, Google is trying to give users more control over their content while also expanding its Discover page to include a wider variety of sources. It is not yet clear what the criteria are for creator content to appear on the Discover page.

To use the new feature, when you see content from a particular publisher or creator, you can tap their name to view all of their content on one page. From there, you can choose to follow them, and Google will then show more content from that source in your feed.

A Response to Shifting Digital Trends

These announcements come at a time when many publishers are seeing their traffic plummet due to the rise of Google’s AI search features. The search giant has even launched a product called Offerwall to provide publishers with a way to earn revenue from sources other than traditional ads.

The update reflects Google’s continued evolution from a purely algorithmic suggestion engine to one that is more personalized to individual preferences. The company’s goal is to make Discover a more helpful “jumping-off point for exploring the content you love,” according to a blog post from a senior product manager at Google. By bringing in a mix of articles, videos, and social posts, Google is adapting to a world where users consume content across a variety of formats and platforms.

Author’s Opinion This update is a strategic pivot for Google to compete directly with social media platforms for user engagement. By turning its search app into a personalized content feed, Google is tacitly admitting that traditional search is losing its dominance to algorithmic discovery. This move, while offering users more control, also consolidates more of the digital media ecosystem under Google’s umbrella, which could make it an even more powerful gatekeeper for publishers and creators. The timing, amid publisher complaints about AI search, suggests a complex balance: Google is attempting to appease publishers with new tools and features while simultaneously ensuring it remains the primary gateway for content discovery on the web.

Featured image credit: Wikimedia Commons

