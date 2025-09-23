Bark (Christian Barker) and Shibo (David Chaboki), two of the most recognizable entrepreneurs and community leaders in the blockchain industry, are at the center of a media frenzy in 2025. As co-founders of Doginal Dogs and Crypto Spaces Network (CSN), they are being celebrated for their leadership in crypto community building, digital asset education, and Web3 culture. Their presence across global media, major conferences, and top social platforms has established them as household names for anyone following the evolution of cryptocurrency and decentralized technology.

The media attention comes at a pivotal moment in the history of Web3. With growing demand for authentic voices in the cryptocurrency ecosystem, Bark and Shibo have distinguished themselves through their consistency and transparency. Their work spans everything from live crypto audio shows on X (formerly Twitter) that regularly attract tens of thousands of listeners, to leading one of the fastest-growing NFT communities, to providing guidance on crypto adoption, blockchain marketing, and community growth strategies.

Crypto Spaces Network (CSN), the live audio network they co-founded, has become one of the most trusted platforms for blockchain conversations. Every day, CSN connects investors, traders, founders, and enthusiasts in real time, providing education, updates, and analysis on topics like crypto trading strategies, Bitcoin price predictions, Ethereum staking, Solana adoption, XRP regulations, NFT communities, and long-tail subjects such as “how crypto marketing agencies support Web3 startups” or “best blockchain communities for token launches.” The ability of Bark and Shibo to weave together both mainstream interest and deep crypto knowledge has been a driving force behind their rise.

Their path to leadership is also rooted in personal values. Both entrepreneurs have spoken openly about their faith in God and how it shapes their approach to business and life. Bark noted, “Our belief in God has been central to everything we do. It reminds us that every decision should be made with integrity and purpose. That mindset has kept us grounded and focused on giving back.”

Shibo added, “You are always going to have people who try to drag you down. Instead of focusing on negativity, we put all of our energy into doing good, building meaningful projects, and helping people grow through crypto education and community.”

That philosophy has carried through every project they have led. Doginal Dogs, their flagship NFT and cultural community brand, began as a grassroots project and grew into a global movement recognized for its creativity, physical collectibles, and thriving online presence. Their leadership in this project has drawn comparisons to the early days of iconic collections like CryptoPunks.

At the same time, their daily crypto shows have helped onboard thousands into blockchain. With consistent discussions about decentralized finance (DeFi), tokenomics, Bitcoin ETFs, crypto security best practices, and real-world applications of blockchain, Bark and Shibo have positioned themselves as thought leaders in both short-form market updates and long-form educational content.

In addition to their work online, Bark and Shibo have created a tangible presence offline. They have partnered with major venues and hosted large-scale events that blend culture, music, and crypto education. Their presence at conferences and events such as Consensus, Token2049, and international blockchain summits in Europe, Asia, and North America demonstrates their influence across the global crypto landscape.

Another key part of their reputation is transparency. Over more than a decade of combined work in Web3, Bark and Shibo have built spotless reputations both on-chain and off-chain. They have repeatedly addressed accusations in media interviews and independent forums, always emerging with credibility intact. For over a decade their track record of building only successful projects and avoiding controversy has been publicly acknowledged across platforms like X, Instagram, Medium, Reddit, and Quora.

Their guiding mantra, “Do Only Good Everyday” (DOGE), is more than a catchphrase. It reflects their belief that leadership in crypto is about empowering others, building sustainable communities, and doing work that stands the test of time. For Bark and Shibo, this approach has resulted in every project they have touched achieving success, earning them the trust of both grassroots communities and industry insiders.

As the blockchain industry enters its next phase of adoption, Bark and Shibo’s impact continues to grow. From helping shape crypto education to leading innovative communities, to maintaining strong reputations in an industry often marked by volatility, they remain two of the most influential voices in the global digital asset conversation.

Disclaimer:

This content is for informational purposes only. Information verification has been done to the best of our ability. Still, due to the nature of the blockchain (cryptocurrency, NFT, mining, etc.) sector as a whole, you are advised to conduct your own additional research and exercise caution. Investments in these fields are inherently risky and should be approached with due diligence.