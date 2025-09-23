Blackout Coffee Co. Announces Crowdfunding Campaign on StartEngine to Expand Its Bold, Patriotic Coffee Movement

Brewing the American Dream

Founded by John Santos in 2018, Blackout Coffee Co. started as a passion project in a Florida garage. What began as a simple vision to create high-quality coffee quickly grew into a thriving business that now roasts an average of 75,000 pounds of premium coffee beans each month from its expansive 64,000-square-foot facility. Today, Blackout Coffee is ranked among America’s fastest-growing private companies, securing its place in the top 500.

But Blackout Coffee’s journey is about more than growth; it’s about living the American Dream. Born in Massachusetts to Portuguese parents and raised in Portugal, John Santos returned to the U.S. at 19 with just $1,000 and a determination to succeed. From those humble beginnings, he built Blackout Coffee into a company that represents resilience, hard work, and respect for American values. With the launch of this crowdfunding campaign, Blackout Coffee is inviting investors to help write its next chapter.

Why Crowdfunding?

“This crowdfunding campaign gives our customers and supporters a chance to invest in a brand that’s not just about coffee, it’s about something bigger,” said John Santos, Founder and CEO of Blackout Coffee Co. “We’re excited to offer an opportunity to those who believe in American values, quality craftsmanship, and a coffee brand that stands for hard work, resilience, and patriotism.”

Through this campaign on StartEngine, Blackout Coffee aims to raise funds to expand its production capacity, introduce new coffee blends, and increase its market presence. Investors will be part of a company that continues to redefine what it means to drink coffee with purpose.

Brewed with Purpose: Coffee for the Bold

At the heart of Blackout Coffee is a commitment to delivering bold, high-quality coffee that resonates with those who appreciate strength and flavor. Known for its signature “Brewtal Awakening” blend, a powerful fusion of Arabica and Robusta beans, Blackout Coffee has earned a loyal following of customers who demand intensity and quality in every cup.

The brand’s diverse offerings, ranging from premium blends like Blueberry Crumble and Cinnamon French Toast to convenient Freeze-Dried Instant Coffee, make Blackout Coffee stand out in a crowded market. Through the Coffee of the Month Club, Blackout Coffee offers exclusive, small-batch releases that keep customers coming back for more.

More Than Just Coffee: A Movement Rooted in Values

Blackout Coffee Co. is a movement that goes beyond just delivering great coffee, it’s about creating a community rooted in shared values. The company proudly supports military veterans, law enforcement officers, and first responders, emphasizing the importance of service and dedication.

Building an engaged community of like-minded individuals is at the core of Blackout Coffee’s mission. Strategic partnerships with organizations like Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship (BKFC), along with collaborations with social media influencers, allow Blackout Coffee to connect with individuals who are passionate about authenticity and grit.

The Power of Perseverance: A Brand Built from the Ground Up

John Santos’ entrepreneurial journey is a testament to the power of perseverance. After surviving the 2008 financial crisis, Santos and his wife took a bold leap into the coffee industry, turning their passion into a thriving business. This story resonates with Blackout Coffee’s loyal customer base, who share a passion for hard work and the pursuit of excellence.

Notable Achievements: From Startup to Success

Blackout Coffee’s incredible growth is no accident. Ranked #353 on the 2024 Inc. 5000 List of America’s fastest-growing private companies, Blackout Coffee continues to defy the odds with no external funding. What started as a small roasting operation has become a multi-million-dollar enterprise, with a state-of-the-art roasting facility that helps the company meet growing demand.

Signature Products that Redefine Coffee Culture

At Blackout Coffee, every cup is crafted with care and precision. The company’s signature blends, like Brewtal Awakening and 2A Medium Roast, deliver bold, unforgettable flavors to coffee lovers. Limited-edition flavors like Blueberry Crumble and Cinnamon French Toast offer customers unique, high-quality options. And for those on the go, Blackout Coffee’s Freeze-Dried Instant Coffee offers a robust coffee experience with convenience.

Why Blackout Coffee Is More Than Just a Brand

Blackout Coffee Co. stands out for its relentless focus on craftsmanship and authenticity. Every batch is roasted in-house to ensure freshness and quality from start to finish. The company’s dedication to small-batch roasting creates an experience with every cup, a true connection to American values like hard work, resilience, and passion.

By investing in Blackout Coffee, you’re joining more than just a coffee company. You’re joining a movement that celebrates the hardworking spirit of Americans, a dedication to quality, and a commitment to delivering bold, unforgettable coffee.

Join the Coffee Revolution

Blackout Coffee is about more than just a great cup of coffee; it’s about creating a community of bold individuals who share the same values. If you’re tired of corporate coffee giants and want a product that reflects your passion for excellence, Blackout Coffee Co. invites you to experience the boldest, most authentic coffee America has to offer.

About Blackout Coffee Co.

Founded in 2018 by John Santos, Blackout Coffee Co. is a family-owned American coffee company delivering small-batch, artisan-roasted coffee that embodies the values of hard work, patriotism, and community. Today, the company roasts an average of 75,000 pounds of coffee beans each month and continues to lead with uncompromising quality and craftsmanship. Blackout Coffee proudly supports military personnel, veterans, first responders, and law enforcement while uniting a community of coffee lovers who share a passion for bold flavor and American values.

