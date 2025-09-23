PL Capital LLC Announces Acquisition of 40 Homes in Montgomery AL

Capital LLC, a real estate investment firm founded by Preston Landes, has successfully closed on 40 homes in Montgomery, Alabama. This strategic acquisition marks a significant milestone in the firm’s growth trajectory, as it continues to scale its real estate portfolio and move toward its goal of 250 homes by next year.

Founded just over a year ago, PL Capital has quickly become a notable player in the real estate investment space. The company’s owner, Preston Landes, began his investment journey in August 2023 with his first property. Despite being just 25 years old, Landes has already built a portfolio of 100 homes in just two years, proving his ability to identify profitable markets and execute efficient investment strategies.

Strategic Acquisition in Montgomery AL

The recent acquisition of 40 homes in Montgomery is a key part of PL Capital’s strategy for sustainable growth. The homes were selected based on their long-term investment potential and strong rental demand. “This acquisition is a major step forward for PL Capital,” said Preston Landes, Owner of PL Capital LLC. “Montgomery’s real estate market offers significant opportunities for both short-term rental income and long-term capital appreciation. These homes are an important part of our plan to expand further in the next 12 months.”

Montgomery, AL, known for its rich history and strong rental market, provides an excellent foundation for PL Capital’s future expansion. This acquisition will not only increase the company’s portfolio but also create a positive impact on the local community by improving housing availability and offering quality rental options to tenants.

A Commitment to Helping New Investors

What sets PL Capital apart in the competitive world of real estate investment is its dedication to empowering new investors. Landes is passionate about making real estate investment accessible to people who may not have the capital or credit to traditionally enter the market. Unlike many other investment firms, PL Capital does not charge fees for helping new investors build their portfolios. Instead, the company utilizes creative financing strategies, which allows investors to acquire properties with little to no upfront costs.

“Real estate investment doesn’t have to be complicated or out of reach for most people,” said Landes. “I help my investors take advantage of creative financing and other people’s resources to build their portfolios faster and more efficiently. This approach allows them to get into properties quickly, with little to no barriers to entry.”

PL Capital’s model has resonated with many aspiring investors who are looking for a way into real estate but feel hindered by the challenges of traditional financing options. By partnering with PL Capital, these investors can tap into opportunities that were once reserved for those with significant capital and credit history.

Scaling for Future Growth

With the recent acquisition of 40 homes, PL Capital is well on its way to achieving its goal of scaling to 250 homes by the end of next year. “This acquisition is just the beginning,” said Landes. “Our strategy is to continuously find off-market properties that present real value for our investors. With the right properties and creative financing, we can expand at an accelerated pace.”

Looking ahead, PL Capital plans to grow its portfolio by 150 homes in the next 12 months. The company’s commitment to finding lucrative investment opportunities has positioned it to expand rapidly, offering new investors the chance to be part of a growing real estate enterprise. Landes’ hands-on approach ensures that both new and seasoned investors are supported throughout the investment process, from identifying potential properties to securing financing and finalizing acquisitions.

A Proven Track Record of Success

Preston Landes’ success story is a testament to the power of hard work, innovation, and a keen understanding of the real estate market. With PL Capital’s rapid growth, the company is attracting more investors who want to partner with a firm that not only delivers results but also provides valuable opportunities for financial growth. “I want to see my investors succeed and build wealth through real estate, just as I have,” Landes explained. “I truly believe that with the right guidance, anyone can be successful in real estate investing.”

As PL Capital continues to expand, the firm remains committed to its core mission: to provide investors with profitable opportunities, while also fostering an environment of collaboration and growth.

About PL Capital LLC



PL Capital LLC is a real estate investment firm specializing in acquiring, managing, and scaling residential rental properties. Founded by Preston Landes, the company is focused on helping investors, both new and experienced, grow their portfolios through creative financing and off-market property acquisitions. Since its inception in 2023, PL Capital has built a strong portfolio and is actively seeking to expand into new markets with high-growth potential.

Media Contact



Preston Landes

Owner, PL Capital LLC

Email: Pjlpropertiesre@gmail.com

Website: plcapital-llc.com

Instagram: @pjlinvests