Mohammed Mamdouh Named Among Top Emerging Filmmakers in the Middle East

Mohammed Mamdouh: A Talent on the Rise in Global Cinema

Mohammed Mamdouh, the award-winning Egyptian filmmaker and Assistant Professor of Film and New Media Design, is fast becoming one of the most intriguing new voices in Middle Eastern and international cinema. With his upcoming film Halal Dreams set to premiere in 2025, a string of festival successes, and pioneering projects in virtual reality (VR) and artificial intelligence (AI), Mamdouh is emerging as a filmmaker whose diverse projects demand attention.

Halal Dreams: Exploring Identity and Belonging

Mamdouh’s latest film, Halal Dreams, tells the story of an Egyptian food cart worker navigating questions of belonging, sacrifice, and cultural identity. Through a deeply human lens, the project examines the search for community in unfamiliar landscapes. With its 2025 premiere approaching, Halal Dreams is poised to add another distinctive work to Mamdouh’s growing portfolio.

Everglow: A Feature Script with Festival Recognition

Alongside his shorts, Mamdouh has written Everglow, a feature-length screenplay that has already earned multiple festival selections. This recognition underscores the international resonance of his storytelling and lays the foundation for its eventual realization on screen. The screenplay builds on Mamdouh’s recurring themes of migration, identity, and grief while pointing toward a bold trajectory in feature filmmaking.

The Keyboard: An Award-Winning Short with Global Reach

Mamdouh’s short film The Keyboard (2024) has brought him widespread acclaim, winning eight awards and securing more than 25 official selections across international festivals. From Tokyo to New York to London, the film has been celebrated for its experimental form and evocative narrative. This success has positioned Mamdouh as a filmmaker capable of resonating across cultures while maintaining a personal and experimental cinematic language.

Pioneering Work with VR and AI in Cinema

While Halal Dreams stands apart as a traditional narrative project, Mamdouh is also at the forefront of technological experimentation. His current projects include a VR-based film that interrogates the nature of memory and an AI-developed project that challenges conventional approaches to cinematic creation. These works reflect his commitment to exploring the future of filmmaking while remaining rooted in human-centered narratives.

Mentorship and Academic Role

Beyond his achievements as a filmmaker, Mamdouh serves as an Assistant Professor of Film and New Media Design. In this role, he mentors the next generation of storytellers, guiding students in both traditional and experimental approaches to cinema. Many of his students have already begun to make their mark on the industry, further extending his influence in shaping the region’s creative future.

A Filmmaker to Watch

From the intimate storytelling of Halal Dreams to the boundary-pushing innovation of his VR and AI films, Mohammed Mamdouh exemplifies the dynamic intersection of tradition and experimentation in contemporary cinema. His career trajectory combining award-winning shorts, an acclaimed screenplay, technological exploration, and teaching positions him as one of the top emerging filmmakers in the Middle East. With multiple projects underway and a growing international profile, Mamdouh represents a talent on the cusp of breakthrough.

About Mohammed Mamdouh

Mohammed Mamdouh is an Egyptian filmmaker and Assistant Professor of Film and New Media Design based in the United Arab Emirates. With over two decades of experience, he has directed numerous award-winning short films showcased in major festivals across Tokyo, New York, London, Hollywood, and the Middle East. His films explore themes of identity, loss, migration, memory, and belonging. Alongside his filmmaking, Mamdouh is dedicated to mentoring emerging talent and advancing the possibilities of storytelling through VR and AI technologies.

Media Contact:

Mohammed Mamdouh

Social Media: Moe.mamdouh

IMDB: Mohamed Mamdouh