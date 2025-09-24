DMR News

The Fitness Group Wins LUXlife Best Fitness Education Provider 2025.

Sep 24, 2025

The Fitness Group, the UK’s leading provider of internationally recognised fitness qualifications, has been awarded Best Fitness Education Provider 2025 by LUXlife Magazine. This accolade recognises the company’s commitment to innovation, excellence, and transforming the standards of professional fitness education.

At the heart of this recognition is The Fitness Group’s groundbreaking launch of a suite of CIMSPA-accredited Continuing Professional Development (CPD) courses, each earning the maximum 10 CIMSPA points. Covering pioneering topics such as The Menstrual Cycle in Exercise and Performance, Gut Microbiome and Human Health, Recovery for Sports Performance, and Ethnic and Cultural Diversity in Sport and Physical Activity, these courses push the boundaries of traditional training.

They build on the traditional personal trainer qualifications and enable fitness professionals to stay ahead of the curve with knowledge that reflects modern science and inclusivity.

“The launch of our CPD portfolio marks a defining step forward in fitness education,” said Steven Dick – Co-Founder of The Fitness Group. “We’re not just providing qualifications, we’re shaping meaningful conversations in health, performance, and diversity that the industry has historically overlooked.”

Beyond CPD, The Fitness Group continues to set the benchmark for flexibility and career outcomes. Offering online, blended, and face-to-face learning across the UK and internationally, every student benefits from dedicated one-to-one mentorship, exclusive partnerships with global fitness brands such as TRX and Boxercise, and direct pathways into employment through industry connections.

Recent initiatives, such as the Pilates Education Centre in London and partnerships with organisations like Active Lincolnshire (funded by Sport England), demonstrate the company’s drive to widen access to education and positively impact local communities.

This award underscores The Fitness Group’s position as an innovator and changemaker in the fitness industry. By combining world-class qualifications with cutting-edge CPD learning, the company is shaping a new generation of fitness professionals equipped to lead with knowledge, empathy, and excellence.

For more information about The Fitness Group and its award-winning courses, visit www.thefitnessgrp.co.uk.

