Mark Ellis Acclaimed Author of WW2 Detective Series Expands US Audience with Latest Book Release

Introducing Death of an Officer to U.S. Audiences

Mark Ellis, renowned for his captivating historical crime fiction, is poised to broaden his reach across the United States with the release of Death of an Officer, the sixth book in his popular Frank Merlin series. Published by Hachette, the book is now available in the U.S. after a successful release in the UK. Ellis, who has already garnered significant admiring attention from UK media such as The Times, Daily Mail, and Financial Times, is eager to raise his profile in the U.S., an important step in growing his international readership.

The Frank Merlin series follows the investigations of a police detective, Frank Merlin, set against the backdrop of World War 2 London. In this latest installment, Merlin investigates the mysterious death of an American officer, uncovering secrets that lead him into the heart of wartime London’s criminal underworld.

Mark Ellis: A Rising Talent in Historical Crime Fiction

“Death of an Officer delves into the complex web of wartime crime,” said Ellis. “I’m excited to introduce readers in the U.S. to the gripping world of Frank Merlin and his adventures during one of the most turbulent periods in history.”

Ellis’s works are known for their historical accuracy, detailed world-building, and gripping storytelling. His research into WW2 crime has earned him a reputation as a historian of wartime London, particularly its criminal underworld. Ellis’s books provide readers with an immersive experience of life in wartime London, blending historical facts with thrilling detective fiction.

Growing Recognition in the U.S.

Ellis recently published the non-fiction Boom Time: True Crime in WW2 London, further establishing his expertise in the period. His work is recognized for its historical accuracy, rich storytelling, and depth of character. In addition to writing his books, Ellis is a journalist, reviewer and frequent podcaster. A variety of his historical podcasts are currently available on Spotify, Patreon and other platforms. He is also a frequent participant at book events in the UK and increasingly in the US where prominent review platforms like Kirkus have begun to pay attention to his work.

U.S. market interest in historical crime fiction, particularly stories set in WW2, is growing. Ellis is also exploring opportunities to bring the Frank Merlin series to the screen, with potential for both film and TV adaptations. His participation this month in the prestigious Bouchercon crime fiction event in New Orleans, further underscores the rising US interest in his work as does the recent invitation to hold a book launch at the prestigious Mysterious Bookshop in New York.

Expanding the Frank Merlin Series: What’s Next?

As Ellis’s profile grows in the U.S., he is committed to providing readers with richly detailed narratives that illuminate the complexities of wartime London, blending history with thrilling detective storytelling. The Frank Merlin series is set to continue captivating readers with its authentic and evocative portrayal of WW2-era crime. Captivating screen audiences would be a great next step.

About Mark Ellis Author

Mark Ellis is the author of the Frank Merlin WW2 detective series, published by Hachette. Titles include his new book Death Of An Officer, The Embassy Murders, the first in the series, and The French Spy, Merlin 3, which was nominated for a UK Crime Writers Association Award.

