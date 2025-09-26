DMR News

Advancing Digital Conversations

News Americas Latest Newsbreak Technology

Microsoft Adds Anthropic’s AI to Copilot

ByDayne Lee

Sep 26, 2025

Microsoft Adds Anthropic’s AI to Copilot

Microsoft is leaning into its new partnership with OpenAI’s chief rival, Anthropic. Starting Wednesday, the software giant began incorporating Anthropic’s AI models into its AI assistant, Copilot, which has previously been fueled mainly by OpenAI. The deal signals yet another step toward the slow disentangling between the once-exclusive partners. The new integration comes a couple of weeks after Microsoft also inked a deal to use Anthropic’s AI in Office 365 apps like Word, Excel, and Outlook.

Business users of Copilot will now have the option to choose between OpenAI’s models and Anthropic’s Claude Opus 4.1 and Claude Sonnet 4. This new choice will be available for help with certain tasks, such as complex researching, coding, and building custom AI tools and enterprise-grade agents. Opus 4.1 is designed for deep reasoning, coding, and architecture planning, while Sonnet 4 is better suited for more routine development tasks, large-scale data processing, and content generation. This gives users greater flexibility in how they design and optimize agents and workflows to transform business processes.

What The Author Thinks

This partnership marks a new and more complex phase in the AI race. For Microsoft, it’s a strategic move to diversify its AI offerings and reduce its reliance on a single partner, OpenAI. For users, the ability to choose between different AI models within a single application is a significant step towards a more open and competitive ecosystem. This move shows that Microsoft is not just betting on one horse; it is positioning itself as a platform for multiple AI providers, which could be a powerful long-term strategy. By giving customers a choice, Microsoft can provide a “best-of-breed” solution for specific tasks, ultimately strengthening its own position as a central hub for all AI-powered services.

Featured image credit: Heute

For more stories like it, click the +Follow button at the top of this page to follow us.

Dayne Lee

With a foundation in financial day trading, I transitioned to my current role as an editor, where I prioritize accuracy and reader engagement in our content. I excel in collaborating with writers to ensure top-quality news coverage. This shift from finance to journalism has been both challenging and rewarding, driving my commitment to editorial excellence.

Related News

Mark Ellis Acclaimed Author of WW2 Detective Series Expands US Audience with Latest Book Release
Sep 26, 2025 Ethan Lin
Sam Altman on Worries About OpenAI’s $850 Billion in Planned Buildouts: ‘I Totally Get That’
Sep 26, 2025 Hilary Ong
Fed Chief Powell Says Stock Prices Appear ‘Fairly Highly Valued’
Sep 25, 2025 Hilary Ong

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

DMR News (Digital Market Reports) is a brand of PulseDirect Communication LLC.

DMR News was established in 2020 to be a trusted source for digital market news and to encourage more conversations about the ever-evolving digital landscape. The inception of DMR News was marked by a recognition of the rapidly evolving digital landscape and the need for a dedicated platform that could keep pace with its constant transformations.

PulseDirect Communication LLC
Sheridan, WY 82801, USA

DMR News

Advancing Digital Conversations

© 2025 PulseDirect Communication LLC. All rights reserved. | 30 N Gould ST STE R, Sheridan, WY 82801