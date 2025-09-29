Angela Pawliski Reunites with Michele Matkovich at Fully Booked AI for Round Two of Salon Growth

A Full-Circle Return to Transform Salon Growth

For Michele Matkovich, founder of Fully Booked AI, 2025 marks more than just industry recognition, it marks a reunion nearly a decade in the making.

Angela Pawliski began her career as Michele’s assistant before rising through the ranks to junior stylist, senior stylist, and eventually master stylist at Michele’s nationally recognized, Top 200 award-winning salon brand. In 2018, Angela moved across the country to start a new life, rebuilding her career from the foundation Michele had given her. When COVID hit, she faced the same challenges as countless salon professionals, reinventing herself, rebuilding her business, and carrying forward the systems she learned under Michele’s mentorship.

Now, after watching Michele shape Fully Booked AI into the first growth engine built for salons and med spas, Angela has chosen to return. Not out of necessity, but out of belief, in Michele’s passion, in the mission, and in the unstoppable powerhouse they’ve always been together.

Michele shares:

“Angela knows how I lead, with dedication, passion, and trust. She lived it firsthand. And together, we’ve always been a powerhouse. Reuniting now, at this moment in the industry, feels less like coincidence and more like purpose.”

Proven Systems for Real-World Growth

Angela brings back not only her years of behind-the-chair experience but also her perspective as someone who rebuilt her business through resilience and systems. She knows what it means to face operational breakdowns, retention struggles, and the chaos of outdated processes , and she knows why Fully Booked AI is the solution.

“I didn’t just watch a salon grow, I lived it,” Angela explains. “I worked under Michele for so many years, I rebuilt my own career from that lived experience, and I know firsthand that when you combine strong systems with strong leadership, you don’t just survive, you thrive.”

Her story is proof of Michele’s leadership legacy: she doesn’t just build successful salons, she builds leaders.

Harnessing the Power of AI to Scale Smarter

This reunion comes at a pivotal moment, as salon owners across the country face the same pain points: missed calls, weak online visibility, clunky booking systems, and burnout from doing it all themselves.

Fully Booked AI addresses these challenges head-on with:

SEO-Driven Visibility – Local domination on Google, Maps, and AI search platforms.

AI-Powered Client Capture & Follow-Up – 24/7 lead response and real-time booking.

Automated Operations – Systems for scheduling, retention, and reactivation.

Data-Driven Growth – Dashboards that reveal lost revenue and new opportunities.

With Angela’s return, the platform strengthens its foundation: systems rooted in real-world salon life, guided by leaders who have lived every step of the journey.

Recognition for Excellence

Fully Booked AI was recently recognized as the Best AI-Powered Salon Marketing Agency in North Carolina for 2025, a testament to its transformative impact. And with Angela rejoining forces with Michele, the company is positioned not just to grow, but to redefine how the beauty industry thinks about scaling.

About Fully Booked AI

Founded by Michele Matkovich, seven-figure, multi-location salon and med spa owner and six-time Top 200 award winner, Fully Booked AI is the first growth engine designed specifically for salons and med spas. The platform integrates AI, automation, and proven growth strategies to plug the five invisible leaks that drain revenue: visibility, conversion, operations, systems, and retention.

By combining Michele’s category-defining vision with Angela’s real-world salon experience and leadership, Fully Booked AI is helping owners across the U.S. stay fully booked without burnout, and build businesses that create both profit and freedom.

