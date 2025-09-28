ChatGPT Pulse is a New Feature that Turns Your Data into a Daily Digest

ChatGPT Pro users have a new way to feed their data to the machine with the launch of a feature called ChatGPT Pulse. The new feature is available now as a preview for ChatGPT Pro users on mobile only. ChatGPT Pulse synthesizes your chat history and, optionally, your Gmail and Google Calendar data into a daily set of personalized updates. For example, if a user has an upcoming trip to London, Pulse might offer tips for fun things to do there, according to a screenshot in a company blog post.

OpenAI says the feature is designed to be a quick hub for the user to glance at in the morning, rather than something they check throughout the day. However, it appears that any of the recommendations can be turned into a chat topic for further discussion. Connecting Gmail and Google Calendar is optional, for users who are not comfortable with OpenAI having that much of their personal data.

A Platform-Agnostic Approach to Personal AI

AI-powered personal daily digests are not a new concept. The latest flagship phones from Google and Samsung already offer their own built-in versions of this type of feature. However, a platform-agnostic version that can theoretically work on any smartphone while referencing ChatGPT conversation data could be a winner for some people, especially those on iOS devices.

Author’s Opinon This new feature represents the next logical step in the evolution of AI from a simple chatbot to a proactive, personalized assistant. By moving beyond a reactive Q&A model, OpenAI is attempting to make its AI a central part of a user’s daily life, not just a tool they use on demand. This is a smart strategic move, but it comes with a significant trade-off: the more deeply integrated an AI becomes into a user’s life, the more personal data it requires. This will inevitably raise new questions about privacy and trust that OpenAI and other companies will need to address to succeed in this new market. Ultimately, the success of this feature will depend on whether users are willing to trade a new level of convenience for a new level of data sharing.

Featured image credit: Airam Dato-on via Pexels

