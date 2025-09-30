SpaceAgri: Ushering in a New Era of Space Agriculture

Global agriculture is entering a wave of digital and intelligent transformation. Through space breeding, DePIN-based IoT, DeSci decentralized research, and the financialization of agricultural RWA, SpaceAgri is building a smart agriculture ecosystem stretching from Earth to space—injecting new momentum into the global agricultural value chain.

Challenges and Breakthroughs in Global Agriculture

For decades, agriculture has faced data silos, unequal resource distribution, and low breeding efficiency. The gap between scientific research and agricultural practice has slowed innovation and its application. SpaceAgri proposes a solution: by integrating on-chain collaboration, computing power assetization, and decentralized physical infrastructure, it connects agricultural data, breeding models, and real-world crops to form a globally shared smart agriculture network.

This vision is already turning into practice:

Space Breeding Experiments : Rockets deliver seeds into orbit to explore growth potential under microgravity.

: Rockets deliver seeds into orbit to explore growth potential under microgravity. DePIN IoT Deployment : Agricultural devices worldwide connect to a decentralized network, aggregating real-time data.

: Agricultural devices worldwide connect to a decentralized network, aggregating real-time data. DeSci Open Agricultural Research : Research data is placed on-chain, enabling transparent verification and global collaboration on space agriculture experiments.

: Research data is placed on-chain, enabling transparent verification and global collaboration on space agriculture experiments. Agricultural RWA Financialization: Tokenization of farm outputs makes smart farming income globally tradable.

Each step lays the foundation for a closed-loop space agriculture ecosystem, while providing participants with opportunities for frontier research and asset growth.

Vision and Realization

SpaceAgri begins with community-driven data accumulation, where early contributors generate on-chain agricultural datasets to establish the network’s foundation. The launch of the “Cloud Planting Pod” system enables online management and synchronized data sharing, enhancing ecosystem collaboration.

As physical DePIN planting pods go into production, online contributions connect with real-world farming, initiating the first round of seed genetic optimization experiments—scientific preparation for space breeding.

Meanwhile, the DeSci platform drives open research by putting agricultural data on-chain for transparent validation, enabling scientists worldwide to verify space breeding data and conduct joint analysis.

With the formal launch of space breeding missions, experimental results are sent into orbit, global planting pod clusters are deployed, and smart farm data networks take shape. Following the Token Generation Event, ecological value circulation is secured, agricultural RWA assets expand, and the global collaboration network matures.

SpaceAgri thus enters the interstellar farming era, where research, production, and finance are deeply integrated.

Alpha Launch: Join the Future of Agriculture

After long-term preparation and technical verification, SpaceAgri officially announces the upcoming Alpha phase. The first group of users will receive Genesis Planting Pods and initial computing power, contributing space breeding data and participating in profit-sharing, while joining the global agricultural collaboration network as pioneers.

At the same time, researchers can use the DeSci platform to validate experimental data, share results, and gain joint benefits. The Alpha phase is not just a technical test, but the ecological kick-off—offering participants multiple layers of value growth in data, computing power, research, and assets.

Building a Global Smart Agriculture Ecosystem

SpaceAgri’s ultimate goal is to create smart agriculture and future farms by:

Breaking seed monopolies and promoting a fair breeding ecosystem.

Using blockchain and DePIN to tightly link scientific research, production data, and financial value.

Enabling open, verifiable agricultural science through the DeSci platform, ensuring transparency and credibility.

Building a global smart farm network, so agricultural data, AI models, and space breeding achievements benefit every participant.

With the Alpha phase now approaching, SpaceAgri is opening a new era of space agriculture—a smart ecosystem of research, production, finance, and global collaboration, moving from concept into reality.

SpaceAgri: Sow Data, Reap the Future.