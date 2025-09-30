The Fitness Group Unveils Nathan D’Rozario As New International Business Development Lead

The Fitness Group , the UK’s leading fitness education training provider, has appointed Nathan D’Rozario to head International Business Development as the company embarks on its next stage of global growth.

D’Rozario brings extensive international experience in fitness education, training, and business development, having spent more than a decade working across the UK, Europe, and the Middle East. His appointment will see him spearhead The Fitness Group’s expansion, with an initial focus on the UAE and European markets, before driving growth further afield.

Before joining The Fitness Group, D’Rozario spent seven and a half years at TRX, where he served as Internal Education Training Manager. In this role, he supported the UK business and coordinated education and distributor partnerships across 53 countries worldwide. He was instrumental in content creation, managed the TRX team at major fitness events such as FIBO, hosted the TRX podcast, and oversaw the brand’s UK social media presence.

Before his time at TRX, he joined MEFITPRO in Dubai, initially in sales before being promoted to Director of Education. Over three and a half years, D’Rozario expanded the reach of global fitness brands, including Les Mills, TRX, and personal training education across the Middle East and the UAE.

Earlier in his career, D’Rozario worked with Arsenal Football Club in Dubai as a Youth Development Coach and has held fitness roles in leading UK gyms, including David Lloyd, Fitness First, LA Fitness, and The Club & Spa at Hotel Indigo in Birmingham.

Commenting on his appointment, Nathan D’Rozario said:

“I’m very excited to join the team. Having been a partner for a few years, I’ve always followed The Fitness Group’s work and growth with admiration. The business continues to go from strength to strength, and I’m thrilled to be joining such an exciting project where I can contribute my experience to help expand internationally, starting with the UAE and Europe, then beyond.”

Steven Dick, Co-Founder and Director at The Fitness Group, added:

“Nathan’s track record in international business development and his experience with globally recognised fitness brands make him the ideal person to lead our expansion strategy. His appointment marks a key step in our mission to grow The Fitness Group’s footprint worldwide while continuing to raise standards in fitness education.”

The Fitness Group continues to expand globally through its online platform and delivers in-person courses across the UK in cities including London, Manchester, Birmingham, Bristol, Derby, and Glasgow. The business is committed to equipping aspiring personal trainers with a foundation in health, nutrition, fitness, and specialist areas, ensuring the highest standards of education across the sector.

About The Fitness Group

The Fitness Group is an established global fitness education provider. Based in the UK, with clients across the world, the company delivers full-time, part-time and online courses. Specialising in areas including personal training, nutrition, specialist fitness programmes, Pilates and sports massage, the group has grown significantly in recent years. The appointment of Nathan D’Rozario as International Business Development lead marks an exciting chapter in the expansion of The Fitness Group. The team is looking forward to new opportunities to deliver first-class fitness education and training both in the UK and abroad.

