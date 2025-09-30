DMR News

Global Cryptocurrency Exchange KZRex Announces Official Expansion into South Korean Market

Sep 30, 2025

Global cryptocurrency exchange KZRex today announced its official expansion into South Korea, extending its specialized financial derivative services for High-Net-Worth Individuals (HNWIs) to the Korean market. This expansion marks a significant step in the company’s strategy to focus on key Asian markets following its strategic transformation in 2023.

Founded in Singapore in March 2018 by Alex Wong and Sarah Miller, KZRex initially focused on the European market. The exchange expanded its offerings in 2021 with the introduction of Staking services and a Launchpad platform. However, responding to a changing market landscape, KZRex underwent a major strategic pivot starting in 2023. The company shifted its focus from the mass retail market to providing specialized services, including binary options and advanced Staking, for HNWIs in Asia.

With its entry into South Korea, KZRex aims to offer its core financial products to local high-net-worth investors. The company noted that South Korea is one of the world’s most mature and active cryptocurrency markets, with investors who have a sophisticated understanding of and demand for complex financial instruments, aligning perfectly with KZRex’s current strategic direction.

“The South Korean market is dynamic, and its investors have a deep understanding of innovative financial products,” said Alex Wong, co-founder of KZRex. “We are incredibly excited to bring KZRex’s specialized services to Korea. Our goal is to become a trusted partner for Korean HNWIs by providing secure, transparent, and valuable investment tools, all while operating in full compliance with local regulations.”

KZRex emphasized that it will continue to prioritize asset security and regulatory compliance, and will provide localized customer support for its users in Korea.

About KZRex: KZRex is a global cryptocurrency exchange founded in 2018 and headquartered in Singapore. Following a strategic transformation, the company primarily offers professional financial products and services to High-Net-Worth Individuals in Asia. The company has now officially expanded its operations into the South Korean market.

