TYX Studios launches new, premium podcast and content production studio in London

Ethan Lin

Sep 30, 2025

TYX Studios is proud to announce the launch of its new ultra-premium podcast and content production space, opening in November 2025 at tyxstudios.com. Designed for creators, brands and broadcasters who demand world-class production values, the new facility brings together cutting-edge technology, versatile design, and the highest levels of comfort and discretion.

At the heart of the space is a 40m² shooting floor, fully equipped with three Sony FX2 cinema-rig cameras paired with Sigma 24–70mm f2.8 MkII lenses and a Sony 16–35mm G Master II. A full suite of Aputure lighting, from powerful key lights to practicals, is mounted on a fully customisable overhead rig and controlled seamlessly via the Sidus Link app. The studio also features a 4×5 infinity cove, full-width colorama, 360-degree curtain track, and a complete surround brick shooting area with total blackout capability.

Flexibility is built into every detail. Studios can be dressed with a wide selection of props, furniture, plants, shelving, lamps and dividers, or fully customised with client branding. Onsite storage is available for custom-built set pieces, ensuring productions can achieve a truly bespoke look and feel.

Supporting facilities include a dedicated production room with multi-channel audio rig and large-screen TV for live monitoring, alongside a private dressing and makeup suite and a guest welcome and entertaining area. Every element has been designed to streamline the production process and enhance the experience for talent, crew and clients alike.

The studio also offers practical advantages that set it apart: a discreet, private entrance for talent and guests with disabled access, interchangeable branding options for productions, and the ability to move quickly from podcasting to video shoots to livestream events in the same space.

TYX Studios’ new content hub and podcast studio in London represents a new standard in independent production: professional, flexible, and inspiring. With the November 2025 launch, creators and brands will gain access to a studio environment where every detail has been considered to deliver extraordinary content.

For more information about TYX Studios, use the contact details below:

Ethan Lin

Ethan Lin

