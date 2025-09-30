Obama Says There’s No ‘Military Rationale’ for Israel’s Offensive in Gaza

Former President Barack Obama on Friday publicly criticized Israel’s ongoing military action in Gaza, stating that “there’s not a military rationale for continuing to pummel what is already rubble” and arguing for Palestinian statehood. Speaking at an event in Dublin, Ireland, Obama said it is “unacceptable to ignore the human crisis that is happening inside of Gaza.” He insisted that “both sides have to find a path in which a Palestinian state and autonomy exist side by side with a secure Israel.”

These rare public comments on the war in Gaza come as world leaders are gathered in New York for the United Nations General Assembly. Obama also criticized political leaders for failing to resolve hostilities and singled out Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. Referencing his difficult relationship with the Israeli leader, Obama commented that “we did not always get along.” He added that leaders often have a “vested interest in maintaining the notion that it is simply us and them, and it’s their fault because that helps keep them in power.” Obama, however, was also quick to add that “Hamas’s vicious approach to trying to solve a problem that puts all their people at risk is the height of cynicism that I reject as well.”

A New Diplomatic Front and Conflicting Agendas

Israel launched its ground incursion into Gaza City earlier this month after approving a plan in August to take over the heavily bombarded city, which it said is one of the last remaining Hamas strongholds. The United Nations has warned that Israel’s plans to invade Gaza City would put about 1 million Palestinians who live there at risk of being forcibly displaced. The Israeli military told CNN that 640,000 people have left the city since the incursion began, though that estimate is difficult to verify.

At the same time, the Trump administration is also pressing for an end to the conflict. This week, U.S. envoys proposed a 21-point peace plan to end the war in Gaza to Arab leaders, though the U.S. had boycotted a conference on a two-state solution hosted by France and Saudi Arabia. Israeli Prime Minister Netanyahu has lashed out at Western countries’ recent recognition of a Palestinian state, accusing world leaders of “buckling under the pressure of a biased media, radical Islamist constituencies and antisemitic mobs.”

Trump’s Rare ‘Red Line’ on the West Bank

In a surprising turn, President Donald Trump has signaled his own frustration with Netanyahu’s leadership. Speaking in the Oval Office on Thursday, Trump drew a rare “red line” on Israel’s actions, saying he “will not allow Israel to annex the occupied West Bank.” He added, “It’s not going to happen,” and acknowledged that he had spoken to Netanyahu about the topic earlier in the day. “It’s been enough. It’s time to stop now,” Trump said. The comments were particularly striking given Trump’s long history of backing Israel, both financially and through defense equipment.

Author’s Opinion The public comments from both Barack Obama and Donald Trump, despite their political differences, highlight a growing frustration with the Israeli government’s policies. Their statements, combined with the U.S. peace plan and the recognition of a Palestinian state by some Western nations, signal a significant shift in international relations. The diplomatic pressure on Israel is intensifying, and the long-standing U.S. policy of unwavering support for Israel is being tested by a new reality where the human and geopolitical costs of the conflict are becoming too high to ignore. This suggests that the conflict is reaching a pivotal moment, with international consensus shifting towards a more urgent and forceful push for a resolution that includes a pathway to peace.

