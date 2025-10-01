GS-JJ Donates Custom Neon Sign In Support Of SAFE

DMR News

Oct 1, 2025

Streets Are For Everyone (also known as SAFE), a nonprofit working to end traffic injuries and fatalities through education, advocacy, outreach, and support. has launched an inspiring youth initiative called “Streets, Art, SAFE.”This program uses the power of visual art—film, posters, and storytelling—to educate Los Angeles high school students about traffic safety in a creative and impactful way.

Traffic violence is the leading cause of death for U.S. teens (13–19), and this initiative tackles the issue by combining advocacy, art, and education. The project fosters awareness of safe driving, pedestrian responsibility, and the sharing of public roads.

To raise awareness of the project, California-based custom product manufacturer GS-JJ donated a custom neon sign emblazoned with the words “Streets,” “Art,” and “Safe.” Delivered on June 27, this vibrant neon sign serves as a striking visual element, highlighting the students’ artwork and reinforcing the project’s message.

On Instagram, Streets Are For Everyone shared:

“A huge thank you to @gsjj_official for lighting the way–literally! Thank you for their generous donation of a custom Streets, Art, SAFE neon sign that shines as brightly as our mission for safer streets. Every glow is a reminder of the youth voices, bold ideas, and urgent need for change that fuel this program. Here’s to lighting up the path toward safer, more creative streets for everyone.”

“We are honored to support Streets Are For Everyone and their mission to protect lives through education,” said a GS-JJ representative. “The Streets, Art, SAFE program combines creativity with public service to deliver a message that truly resonates. Our neon signs are designed to amplify those voices and make the message unforgettable.”

With support from organizations like GS-JJ, the Streets, Art, SAFE program continues to grow in both reach and impact, helping shape a generation of safety-minded young advocates committed to making streets safer for all.

About GS-JJ

GS-JJ is a trusted American manufacturer of promotional products, including custom pins, keychains, challenge coins, patches, and more. GS-JJ is well-known for its high-quality, affordable, and fast customization services, helping brands and organizations find unique customized products for every marketing or promotional activity through customized promotional gifts.

More information about GS-JJ can be found on the business website. Alternatively, a representative for the company can be contacted directly using the information provided below.

