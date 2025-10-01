DMR News

Advancing Digital Conversations

Latest News Newsbreak

West Yorkshire Electrical Achieves Over 90% Conversion Rate by Using AI to Book Customer Calls

ByEthan Lin

Oct 1, 2025

West Yorkshire Electrical, a growing electrical contractor serving domestic and commercial clients across Leeds and West Yorkshire, has achieved a breakthrough in how it handles new enquiries. By introducing an AI-driven booking system via the Go High Level CRM, the company now automatically converts website form enquiries into confirmed calendar appointments. This change has pushed their conversion rate from enquiry to booked call to over 90%, with more than 70 new customer phone calls scheduled each month.

In addition to boosting conversions, the CRM system has also prompted customers to leave feedback, resulting in a sharp rise in captured reviews. This has strengthened the company’s online reputation and provided valuable social proof to new customers.

The company, based in Baildon, Shipley, has built a reputation over the years for its exceptional electrical services, offering customers reliability that is hard to match elsewhere. Services include EICR testing, solar panel installations, and EV charging setups among others. The CHAS-accredited and NICEIC-approved operator is committed to offering safe, professional electrical services to homes across Leeds and the broader West Yorkshire area, as well as office-based companies and general businesses.

According to the brand, the new AI-driven approach improves customer scheduling by eliminating delays and improving follow-ups. As such, the implementation has allowed West Yorkshire Electrical to handle more enquiries and offer a faster response time compared to the situation before the implementation.

“We’re extremely happy with how the new AI booking system has transformed our processes and improved customer service,” West Yorkshire Electrical explains. “The improvements have significantly reduced friction and made it far easier for clients to connect to us and organise jobs, whether they are looking for easy fixes or full rewiring services.”

For more information about West Yorkshire Electrical, use the contact details below.

Ethan Lin

One of the founding members of DMR, Ethan, expertly juggles his dual roles as the chief editor and the tech guru. Since the inception of the site, he has been the driving force behind its technological advancement while ensuring editorial excellence. When he finally steps away from his trusty laptop, he spend his time on the badminton court polishing his not-so-impressive shuttlecock game.

Related News

Orlando Car Service and Transfers Celebrates Five Years of Excellence in Luxury Transportation
Oct 1, 2025 Ethan Lin
JM Nutrition now offers personalized nutritional counselling sessions across Canada
Oct 1, 2025 Ethan Lin
DJI Loses Lawsuit over Classification as Chinese Military Company
Oct 1, 2025 Dayne Lee

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

DMR News (Digital Market Reports) is a brand of PulseDirect Communication LLC.

DMR News was established in 2020 to be a trusted source for digital market news and to encourage more conversations about the ever-evolving digital landscape. The inception of DMR News was marked by a recognition of the rapidly evolving digital landscape and the need for a dedicated platform that could keep pace with its constant transformations.

PulseDirect Communication LLC
Sheridan, WY 82801, USA

DMR News

Advancing Digital Conversations

© 2025 PulseDirect Communication LLC. All rights reserved. | 30 N Gould ST STE R, Sheridan, WY 82801