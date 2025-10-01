West Yorkshire Electrical Achieves Over 90% Conversion Rate by Using AI to Book Customer Calls

West Yorkshire Electrical , a growing electrical contractor serving domestic and commercial clients across Leeds and West Yorkshire, has achieved a breakthrough in how it handles new enquiries. By introducing an AI-driven booking system via the Go High Level CRM, the company now automatically converts website form enquiries into confirmed calendar appointments. This change has pushed their conversion rate from enquiry to booked call to over 90%, with more than 70 new customer phone calls scheduled each month.

In addition to boosting conversions, the CRM system has also prompted customers to leave feedback, resulting in a sharp rise in captured reviews. This has strengthened the company’s online reputation and provided valuable social proof to new customers.

The company, based in Baildon, Shipley, has built a reputation over the years for its exceptional electrical services, offering customers reliability that is hard to match elsewhere. Services include EICR testing, solar panel installations, and EV charging setups among others. The CHAS-accredited and NICEIC-approved operator is committed to offering safe, professional electrical services to homes across Leeds and the broader West Yorkshire area, as well as office-based companies and general businesses.

According to the brand, the new AI-driven approach improves customer scheduling by eliminating delays and improving follow-ups. As such, the implementation has allowed West Yorkshire Electrical to handle more enquiries and offer a faster response time compared to the situation before the implementation.

“We’re extremely happy with how the new AI booking system has transformed our processes and improved customer service,” West Yorkshire Electrical explains. “The improvements have significantly reduced friction and made it far easier for clients to connect to us and organise jobs, whether they are looking for easy fixes or full rewiring services.”

