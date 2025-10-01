CWSAMS Announces Limited-Time Government Auctions for Luxury Properties in Maryland and Florida

CWSAMS is proud to announce two available government auctions on properties in Maryland and Florida conducted on behalf of the US Treasury Department. This facility is made possible by CWSAMS’s ability to conduct auctions for real estate properties located throughout the United States and the territory of Puerto Rico. Properties being auctioned have been seized and forfeited due to federal law violations following actions enforced by various government agencies, including the US Customs Service, IRS and the Secret Service.They are sold with clear titles and no buyer’s premiums are charged.

1st Featured Limited-Time Upcoming Auction – Maryland Property

The first of the two properties is located at 4218 Harmony Road in Preston, Maryland, offering a palatial 6.3 baths, 5 bedrooms, and foyer with double staircase. There’s also a kitchen with a butler’s pantry, a dining room for entertaining guests, a living room and two family offices. Additional facilities include a gym, laundry, indoor grill room, and second-floor family room.

The property is a car-lover’s dream, with space for more than 50 cars on-site. It sits on 58 acres and includes three additional parcels.

CWSAMS has significant experience selling high-value properties like this at auction. The starting price is $1 million with interested potential buyers being invited to act quickly as the sale begins on 8 October 2025, with the final open house date on 5 October.

2nd Featured Limited-Time Upcoming Auction – Florida Property

The Florida property is located at 3535 South Ocean Drive , Unit 2910, Hollywood. This grand penthouse unit has six bedrooms, 8.1 baths, a private elevator entry, and open terraces to enjoy city and skyline views. It comes with three covered parking spaces for multiple vehicles and occupier convenience, attractive ocean views.

Bidding for 3535 South Ocean Drive starts at $1.5 million. The sale begins on 16 October 2025, so interested parties need to come forward quickly with any interest. Open house dates are 7 October and 10 October.

