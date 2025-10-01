Blue Fin Vision Showcased at ZEISS European Cataract & Corneal User Meeting 2025

Blue Fin Vision , the Harley Street-based premium ophthalmology clinic, was prominently featured at the prestigious ZEISS European Cataract & Corneal User Meeting 2025. Consultant Ophthalmologist Mr Mfazo Hove, one of the UK’s highest-volume cataract and refractive surgeons, took the stage as a ZEISS Key Opinion Leader (KOL), underscoring Blue Fin Vision’s close partnership with ZEISS and its commitment to surgeon-led innovation.

“Our collaboration with ZEISS is built on authenticity. I use the same lenses and technologies I recommend to my patients, because I believe in their outcomes,” said Mr Hove. “As a surgeon, researcher, and patient advocate, I know that consistency and trust are what drive the best results.”

The ZEISS User Meeting brings together leading surgeons and scientists from across Europe to share advancements in cataract and corneal care. Blue Fin Vision’s participation highlights the clinic’s position at the forefront of surgical innovation, from AI-assisted intraocular lens (IOL) calculation to advanced trifocal and toric implants.

“Blue Fin Vision’s ethos is simple – clarity, consistency, and care,” said a spokesperson for ZEISS Medical Technology. “Their surgeon-led approach aligns perfectly with ZEISS’ commitment to uncompromising optical performance.”

With clinics in Harley Street, Chelmsford, and Hatfield, Blue Fin Vision continues to raise standards in cataract and refractive surgery by combining world-class surgical expertise with personalized, luxury patient care.

About Blue Fin Vision

Blue Fin Vision® was founded with a single, uncompromising aim: to combine world-leading surgical excellence with a patient experience that sets a new standard in private eye care.

The company has 521+ Doctify 5-star reviews with no negative feedback, and offers luxury patient experiences that set a new benchmark in private eye care.

Mr Hove’s contribution as a ZEISS Key Opinion Leader reinforces his reputation for clinical excellence and integrity.

More information about Blue Fin Vision can be found on the business website. Alternatively, a representative for the company can be contacted directly below.