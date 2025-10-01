Wildcat Management Lists 1823 Cadiz Street in Downtown Dallas’ Farmers Market District, Offering Rare Redevelopment Opportunity

Tanya Ragan and Wildcat Management brought 1823 Cadiz Street to market today, offering investors one of Downtown Dallas’ most significant redevelopment opportunities. The 0.67-acre Farmers Market District property sits blocks from the $3.7B Convention Center project and carries unmatched scale, incentives, and visibility.

The site currently generates income as a surface parking lot but carries much greater potential. Wildcat commissioned Merriman Anderson Architects and John Carruth to study feasibility scenarios that include:

• Multifamily: 250+ residential units with ground-floor retail

• Hospitality: 200-key hotel with retail activation

• Mixed-Use: Retail, dining, and large-scale residential or hotel integration

With zoning under PD 357 and no height restrictions, 1823 Cadiz provides developers with a blank canvas to reimagine one of the last large parcels available in Downtown Dallas. Its location within both the Newpark TIF District and a federally designated Opportunity Zone adds significant financial incentives, including potential abatements and investment tax advantages.

“1823 Cadiz stands out as one of the most compelling redevelopment opportunities in Dallas today,” said Tanya Ragan, President of Wildcat Management. “Its size, zoning, and proximity to major infrastructure projects give it the scale to anchor a new wave of growth in the Farmers Market District.”

The Farmers Market District represents Downtown Dallas’ largest residential neighborhood, and 1823 Cadiz sits at the center of the action. Within five blocks, billions of dollars in planned development are reshaping the urban core, including Hunt Realty’s Newpark District, the Convention Center expansion, and the Reunion redevelopment.

Wildcat Management positions the property as Dallas’ largest contiguous redevelopment site currently on the market, one that can deliver both immediate income and long-term transformation.

For details or inquiries, visit the LoopNet listing: https://www.loopnet.com/Listing/1823-Cadiz-St-Dallas-TX/37710460/

About Tanya Ragan

Tanya Ragan is an entrepreneur, speaker, and President of Wildcat Management, a Dallas-based commercial real estate development firm leading urban revitalization projects. Known for her tenacity and dealmaking acumen, she is a nationally recognized voice in commercial real estate, female empowerment, and entrepreneurship. Ragan is the co-author of the best-selling book Blaze Your Own Trail, a multiple business award winner—including the GlobeSt. Women of Influence Award and Bisnow’s Women Leading Real Estate—and is ranked in the Top 100 Commercial Real Estate Influencers by The Business Journal.