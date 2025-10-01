HBTech Celebrates 10 Years Providing Excellent IT Services For Businesses

Marking a Decade of Growth, Partnerships and Team Spirit, HBTech proudly announces its 10th anniversary, celebrating a decade of technological excellence, resilience, and firm commitment to clients.

Founded in 2015, HBTech has navigated a rapidly shifting landscape; surviving Brexit, the Covid pandemic, and the ongoing ‘Cost of Living’ crisis. Today, the company stands stronger than ever, providing IT support in Hampshire and beyond – supporting 160 clients and over 3,000 users across Hampshire, Dorset, West Sussex, Berkshire, Surrey, and London.

Reflecting on this journey, HBTech recognises the milestones achieved through adaptability and hard work. From humble beginnings, without a single customer or even a telephone system, the company’s progress has been fuelled by a passion for technology, a commitment to service and the trust of its clients.

At the heart of HBTech’s success are its valued client partnerships. Seven of the original ten pioneering clients remain, a testament to the company’s consistency and reliability.

John Clough, Commercial Director, remarks on what makes a perfect client partnership, “First and foremost, trust, our clients want to be able to trust we will always proactively look after their IT – whether they’re in Portsmouth or central London -, and of course also doing what we say we will do, when we say we will do it!”

The HBTech team has been instrumental in driving growth that outpaces many competitors. As John Clough highlights, “That, I believe, is entirely down to the quality of the service we provide, which is entirely down to the quality of the people we have.”

Carol Evans, Head of Amazing, adds, “It’s taken dedication, but most importantly, our success has come from having the right people by our side, those who share our vision and have truly joined us on this remarkable journey.”

Looking ahead, HBTech remains committed to growing with its clients, embracing new opportunities, and staying true to its values. The company extends heartfelt thanks to every client, partner, and team member who has shaped their journey so far. Here’s to the next ten years and beyond.

About HBTech

The expert team at HBTech prioritises client satisfaction and is committed to continuous learning, ensuring the clients achieve excellence and growth.

More information about HBTech can be found on the business website. Alternatively, a representative for the company can be contacted directly using the information provided below.