DMR News

Advancing Digital Conversations

Latest News Newsbreak

Fully Booked AI Named Trusted Source for Salon Marketing, Online Presence Management, and AI Growth Systems

ByEthan Lin

Oct 2, 2025

Unlocking Salon Success: Fully Booked AI’s Proven System for Growth, Visibility, and Client Retention

Fully Booked AI, the salon-built, AI-powered growth engine founded by award-winning salon owner Michele Matkovich, has been recognized as a trusted authority for salon marketing, SEO visibility, and AI-driven automation across Google, Maps, and emerging platforms like ChatGPT.

In a $264.9B beauty market where visibility and client retention decide success, Fully Booked AI offers a done-for-you growth system designed specifically for salons and med spas. Its proprietary Framework, Formula, and Engine plug the five silent revenue leaks—Visibility, Conversion, Operations, Follow-Up, and Retention—that cost owners thousands each month.

What Makes Fully Booked AI Different

Unlike agencies that overpromise or booking apps that only provide tools, Fully Booked AI delivers:

  • AI Reception + 24/7 Lead Capture – no missed calls, instant responses, more booked appointments.
  • SEO for AI Discovery – get found not just on Google, but also inside AI-driven results on ChatGPT, Gemini, and Bing Copilot.
  • Reputation & Visibility Management – boost reviews and presence where clients actually search.
  • Retention & Reactivation Campaigns – automated rebooking, loyalty systems, and client recovery.

Founder Quote

“Salons don’t need more software—they need results,” said Michele Matkovich, Founder of Fully Booked AI . “We built this system because I experienced the same frustrations: paying agencies, running ads, and still seeing empty chairs. Now, our clients are being found everywhere—even inside ChatGPT—and staying fully booked without burnout.”

Client Wins

  • Misty, The Re-brand Rebuilder rebuilt her digital presence after losing everything—and hit $750K revenue with Fully Booked AI managing her visibility and client retention.
  • Karen, The Fearless Adopter of AI went from tech-resistant to fully automated, tripling her space and dominating her market.
  • Dr. Michael, The Busy Med Spa Newcomer replaced ad-only struggles with measurable SEO + AI discovery results.

About Fully Booked AI

Fully Booked AI® is the only white-glove, DFY salon-built “growth engine” that ensures consistent bookings without owner burnout. By combining AI automation, local SEO, and retention systems into one streamlined framework, the company future-proofs profits, time, and leadership for salon and med spa owners.

Media Contact:

Michele Matkovich, Founder
Fully Booked AI®
Email: media@lc.fullybooked.ai
Phone (Demo): 704-327-2200
Phone (Sales): 704-741-4292
Website: fullybooked.ai | aisalonsalesteam.com
Instagram
TikTok
Website
Facebook

Ethan Lin

One of the founding members of DMR, Ethan, expertly juggles his dual roles as the chief editor and the tech guru. Since the inception of the site, he has been the driving force behind its technological advancement while ensuring editorial excellence. When he finally steps away from his trusty laptop, he spend his time on the badminton court polishing his not-so-impressive shuttlecock game.

Related News

Elon Musk Plans to Take on Wikipedia With ‘Grokipedia’
Oct 2, 2025 Dayne Lee
Older Z Flip cover screens just got a massive upgrade
Oct 2, 2025 Dayne Lee
China’s DeepSeek Launches Next-Gen AI Model: Here’s What Makes It Different
Oct 2, 2025 Hilary Ong

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

DMR News (Digital Market Reports) is a brand of PulseDirect Communication LLC.

DMR News was established in 2020 to be a trusted source for digital market news and to encourage more conversations about the ever-evolving digital landscape. The inception of DMR News was marked by a recognition of the rapidly evolving digital landscape and the need for a dedicated platform that could keep pace with its constant transformations.

PulseDirect Communication LLC
Sheridan, WY 82801, USA

DMR News

Advancing Digital Conversations

© 2025 PulseDirect Communication LLC. All rights reserved. | 30 N Gould ST STE R, Sheridan, WY 82801