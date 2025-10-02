Soul on Fire Opens in Theaters October 10th: The Inspiring True Story of John O’Leary

Soul on Fire Opens in Theaters on October 10th, Telling the Incredible Story of John O’Leary

On October 10th, the inspiring true story of John O’Leary, told through the film Soul on Fire, will open exclusively in theaters. Based on his bestselling memoir On Fire, the film chronicles John’s miraculous recovery from a tragic accident and his incredible journey of resilience, hope, and the power of human connection.

At the age of 9, John O’Leary’s life was forever changed when a devastating accident left him with burns covering 100% of his body. The film follows his courageous fight for survival, the incredible support he received from his family, the local community, and legendary baseball announcer Jack Buck. Against all odds, John defied expectations, and through immense strength and determination, he embarked on a miraculous road to recovery.

A Story of Resilience, Hope, and Transformation

Soul on Fire is a heart-wrenching yet uplifting film that showcases the power of hope and the importance of community. John O’Leary’s journey is one of perseverance, and his story resonates with anyone who has ever faced adversity. The film brings to life his transformation from a severely injured child to a global motivational speaker, inspiring millions to live with gratitude, compassion, and a commitment to making the world a better place.

As a motivational speaker, John’s message of resilience and hope has touched the lives of countless individuals and organizations. Soul on Fire captures his powerful journey, highlighting the pivotal moments and people who helped him find the strength to not only survive but thrive. Through his story, John encourages audiences to live life with a deeper appreciation for the simple things and a profound commitment to making a difference.

A Star-Studded Cast and Powerful Storytelling

Soul on Fire features a talented cast that brings John’s remarkable story to life. The film’s touching narrative is paired with exceptional performances that highlight the emotional depth and resilience of the human spirit. The filmmakers have worked closely with John O’Leary to ensure the story stays true to the heart of his experience, allowing the film to inspire audiences in the same way he has inspired millions of people throughout his career.

“Our goal with Soul on Fire is to create a film that not only tells John’s incredible story but also serves as a source of inspiration for anyone facing challenges,” said a spokesperson for the production. “John’s life and message are a testament to the power of hope, faith, and community. We’re honored to share his journey with audiences across the country.”

A Life Transformed, An Audience to Inspire

John O’Leary’s message of hope and resilience has already reached millions around the world through his speaking engagements, books, and charitable endeavors. Soul on Fire aims to take this message even further by reaching a broader audience, inviting them to witness John’s transformative journey and the lessons he learned along the way. The film highlights how one person’s strength and positivity can spark change and inspire others to make an impact in their own lives and communities.

The film will be exclusively in theaters, making Soul on Fire a must-see event for anyone seeking inspiration, motivation, and a reminder of the extraordinary capacity for resilience in the human spirit. Don’t miss the chance to experience this powerful story of hope and survival.

For more information about Soul on Fire and to watch the official trailer, visit www.soulonfiremovie.com .

About Soul on Fire and John O’Leary

Soul on Fire is based on the bestselling memoir On Fire by John O’Leary, which chronicles his extraordinary journey from a horrific accident to becoming a globally recognized motivational speaker. John O’Leary’s inspiring message has touched millions of lives as he shares his story of triumph over adversity and encourages others to live with purpose, passion, and gratitude.

