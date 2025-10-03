Marc Stephens Honored as Franchise Industry Leader

Industry Veteran Brings Decades of Expertise to the Forefront

Success Franchise Advisors has formally recognized Marc Stephens as one of the foremost authorities in franchise consulting, marking a career that has spanned more than 25 years and influenced hundreds of entrepreneurial success stories. Based in Raleigh, North Carolina, Stephens has built a reputation for delivering precise, results-oriented guidance to aspiring franchise owners, established franchisors, and industry professionals seeking strategic insight.

Stephens began his franchise career in the early 2000s with The Business Alliance, where his consultative approach and ability to connect entrepreneurs with the right opportunities quickly elevated him to top producer status. Capitalizing on that momentum, he launched his own consultancy, FranSelect, with a focus on matching clients to brands aligned with their goals.

In 2012, Stephens merged FranSelect with Tim Bleakley’s operations to form FranServe, which grew into the largest franchise broker group in the world. His leadership roles as Executive Director and later CEO were instrumental in shaping FranServe’s rapid expansion, operational structure, and consultant training programs.

Founding Success Franchise Advisors with a Focus on Quality

Following the sale of his interest in FranServe in 2018 and the conclusion of his non-compete agreement, Stephens founded Success Franchise Advisors (SFA). Unlike many large-scale broker networks, SFA was intentionally structured to emphasize quality over quantity. Stephens hand-selects both the brands represented and the advisors in the network, ensuring a high standard of professionalism and a client-focused approach.

This selectivity has been a defining feature of SFA’s model, attracting entrepreneurs who value thoughtful, data-driven recommendations over high-volume sales tactics. For franchisors, SFA provides strategic guidance on how to improve franchisee success rates, refine training systems, and strengthen operational support.

A Recognized Leader in Franchise Consultant Training

Beyond his work advising clients, Stephens has trained hundreds of franchise consultants over the course of his career. Many of these individuals have gone on to become some of the most productive and respected figures in the industry. His training method is rooted in practical application, aiming to equip consultants with both the technical knowledge and interpersonal skills necessary to excel in a competitive marketplace.

Stephens’ industry expertise has led to frequent requests from franchisors, brokers, and broker groups seeking advice on best practices. His forward-looking perspective and ability to adapt to evolving market conditions have positioned him as both a mentor and a trendsetter in franchise consulting.

Peer and Client Testimonials Underscore His Impact

The recognition from Success Franchise Advisors is supported by consistent feedback from those who have worked with Stephens. Franchise consultant Jason B. shared, “I would not have survived, much less succeeded as a franchise consultant had it not been for Marc Stephens.” Franchise broker Amy S. noted, “I learned more about being a successful franchise consultant in a few hours from Marc than I did in 20+ hours of my initial training.”

Multi-brand investor David P. described Stephens as “a walking encyclopedia” of franchising who “explains it well and sees it from all angles,” while franchisor Jake S. referred to him as “the best trainer in the business, never stops studying and always seeing the angles.” These endorsements highlight both his technical expertise and his ability to connect meaningfully with clients and peers.

Personal Commitment to Success On and Off the Course

Outside of his professional responsibilities, Stephens is an avid golfer and a dedicated father to four adult children, all of whom have pursued their own entrepreneurial ventures. This personal commitment to fostering success is mirrored in his professional ethos, where preparation, strategic thinking, and a measured approach are central to his guidance.

With multiple “Broker / Consultant of the Year” awards to his name and a career defined by long-term client relationships, Stephens continues to be a trusted resource in a complex and competitive industry.

About Success Franchise Advisors

Success Franchise Advisors is a boutique franchise consultancy dedicated to connecting aspiring business owners with the right franchise opportunities while advising franchisors on sustainable growth strategies. Founded by Marc Stephens, the firm emphasizes quality over quantity, representing carefully selected brands and advisors to ensure optimal client outcomes. More information can be found at Success Franchise Advisors .

Media Contact

Marc Stephens

CEO of Success Franchise Advisors

Email: info@successfran.net

Website

FranCentral Profile

LinkedIn