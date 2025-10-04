Democrats Unite Against Trump, Embracing a Government Shutdown

On this, at least, the Democrats agree: It’s time to fight. As the U.S. government hurtles toward a shutdown on Tuesday night, Democratic leaders across the political spectrum are shrugging off the risks and embracing a fight they say is needed to push back against President Donald Trump and his Republican allies in Congress. For Democrats, the shutdown marks a line in the sand born from months of frustration with their inability to stop what they see as the President’s norm-busting leadership.

Jim Kessler, of the moderate Democratic group Third Way, said the fight is a “rare point of unification.” He added that while there are risks, “the fight is the victory.” Even progressive critics from the party’s activist wing are applauding Senate Democratic leader Chuck Schumer and House Democratic leader Hakeem Jeffries, who are insisting that any government spending package must extend healthcare subsidies that are set to expire at the year’s end. Republicans, backed by the President who insists on a “clean” spending package, are pushing back.

A Political and Personal Standoff

The fight has already turned ugly. The Department of Housing and Urban Development’s website on Tuesday greeted visitors with a message that the “Radical Left are going to shut down the government.” The president himself posted a deepfake video of Schumer implying that Democrats are fighting to give free healthcare to immigrants, and depicted Jeffries with a Mexican sombrero and a fake mustache. Jeffries offered a harsh message in response, saying, “The next time you have something to say about me, don’t cop out through a racist and fake AI video. When I’m back in the Oval Office, say it to my face.”

Privately, political operatives from both sides concede that shutdowns are bad for everyone. But with Democrats dug in, the Trump administration appeared almost eager for a closure, having already threatened the mass firing of federal workers. Democrats believe they have the political high ground on the issue of healthcare, and they want the debate to be about whether millions of Americans will lose the ability to afford medical insurance.

The Stakes for a Pivotal Election

The political impact of a shutdown is hard to predict. Republicans believe that the party making the demands, in this case the Democrats, will get the lion’s share of the blame. But Democrats are confident that voters understand that the incumbent party, which controls the White House and both chambers of Congress, will suffer more. Veteran Democratic strategist James Carville said, “I think I’d rather be us than them in this fight.” Senator Tim Kaine of Virginia, a state with a large population of federal workers, said that the impact on his state’s workforce does not change Democrats’ strategy. “I’ve been very amazed at the comments I’ve got from federal workers who are saying they’ve been terrorized enough, they want us to push back,” he said.

A memo from the White House budget chief, Russ Vought, has added to the stakes, explaining how the administration would use a shutdown to make new, long-term reductions in federal spending and employment. This memo suggests that positions and programs deemed “nonessential” during the closure would be permanently shuttered.

Author’s Opinion This looming shutdown is a stark example of the brinkmanship that defines a deeply divided government. For both parties, the political stakes seem to be more important than the real-world consequences for the American people. The use of an AI-generated video and the memo about permanent cuts suggest a new and more aggressive form of political warfare, one where each side is not just willing to risk a shutdown but to use it as a tool to achieve long-term partisan goals. This dangerous trend undermines the very idea of public service and governance, leaving the American people as bystanders in a conflict that will ultimately have a negative impact on their lives and the stability of the country.

Featured image credit: Wikimedia Commons

For more stories like it, click the +Follow button at the top of this page to follow us.