Josh Ternyak Launches MarketDing.com to Disrupt the Internet

Josh Ternyak, the younger-than-most tech founder who built Growtha into one of the most promising digital marketing companies in the U.S., today announced the company’s official rebrand to MarketDing.com . The rebrand reflects both the company’s growth and its broader vision to become the go-to SEO and digital marketing partner for businesses worldwide.

From Growtha to MarketDing.com

Originally launched as Growtha when Josh was just 15 years old, the agency quickly gained traction for delivering outstanding, results-focused SEO and digital marketing. Over the last five years, it has scaled to serve hundreds of businesses across healthcare, e-commerce, local services, SaaS and professional sectors.

Now, as the company enters its next stage of growth, the MarketDing.com brand captures a sharper, more energetic identity that aligns with its mission: to help businesses dominate search, generate qualified leads, and convert traffic into revenue with technology that’s rapidly improving.

“Growtha was where my entrepreneurial journey began,” said Josh Ternyak, Founder & CEO. “But as we’ve expanded, we needed a brand that truly represents what we do — marketing that dings and makes an impact. MarketDing.com is more than a new name — it’s a commitment to pushing further, innovating faster, and staying laser-focused on client results.”

Proven Approach, Same Founder-Driven DNA

MarketDing.com continues to deliver on the proven systems that made Growtha successful:

Transparent Reporting — showing clients exactly which keywords, pages, and campaigns drive calls, forms, and revenue.

SEO Playbooks — tactical, repeatable processes for fixing technical SEO, optimizing content, and earning links.

— tactical, repeatable processes for fixing technical SEO, optimizing content, and earning links. Custom Tools — in-house platforms that make results measurable, including AI chatbots, call tracking, and real-time SEO dashboards.

“Our mission hasn’t changed,” Ternyak added. “Business owners don’t need vanity metrics — they need qualified leads, calls, and sales. That’s where we thrive.”

Expanding Impact

MarketDing.com serves a diverse client base, from local service companies to national brands.

The agency has a track record of producing quick wins — such as fixing site errors and optimizing high-intent content — while building long-term SEO strategies that compound growth over time.

Looking ahead, Josh Ternyak says the MarketDing.com rebrand signals the beginning of a bold new chapter — one focused on expanding into new industries, building smarter software integrations, and scaling operations to serve thousands of businesses. “Our goal is for MarketDing.com to become synonymous with digital growth,” Ternyak explained. “Our mantra is simple: we grow businesses that can handle growth. Not every company is ready for an influx of leads — but for those that are, we deliver them at a scale they’ve never experienced before.”

About MarketDing.com

Founded by Josh Ternyak, MarketDing.com is a rebranded evolution of Growtha, the digital marketing agency he started at 15 years old. The company specializes in SEO, content strategy, and lead generation, combining hands-on expertise with proprietary tools to deliver measurable results. Today, MarketDing.com helps businesses across the U.S. increase search visibility, generate more leads, and scale revenue.