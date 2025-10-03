Connolly Dental Boutique Expands Implant Solutions with All-on-4 Fixed Full-Arch Treatment for Perth Northern Suburbs

Connolly Dental Boutique is pleased to announce the introduction of All-on-4 fixed full-arch dental implant treatment at its established Connolly practice, bringing an advanced solution for patients across Perth’s northern suburbs. The service provides a predictable and lasting tooth replacement option for adults living with multiple failing teeth or unstable dentures, following comprehensive clinical assessment and 3D imaging.

A Modern Approach to Implant Dentistry

The All-on-4 technique is a state-of-the-art procedure in which four carefully positioned implants are used to support a full arch of fixed teeth. Unlike removable dentures, this solution is designed to remain permanently in place, helping patients regain confidence in both function and appearance. By offering this treatment, Connolly Dental strengthens its commitment to providing accessible implant care with the highest professional standards.

Leading the protocol is Dr. Andrew Tilt, who has extensive experience in implant and oral surgery procedures, supported by advanced training in both restorative and surgical implant dentistry. His background includes wisdom teeth removal, complex oral surgery, and comprehensive implant treatment, ensuring patients benefit from both skill and precision at every stage of care. Dr. Tilt holds a Bachelor of Dental Surgery from UWA and earned his Master Clinician in Implant Dentistry course from the gIDE Institute in California. Dr. Tilt is a member of the Australian Academy of Dento-Facial Aesthetics.

Dr. Tilt affirms his personal philosophy of care: “Treating patients in a gentle, creative and aesthetic manner is important to me and I believe staying up to date with modern techniques and ideas is vital for a good dentist.”

Comprehensive Treatment Process

All-on-4 Dental Implant treatment at Connolly Dental follows a carefully structured sequence, designed to prioritise patient safety, comfort, and long-term success. Following the initial consultation, which includes a review of medical history and oral health assessment, patients may undergo CBCT (Cone Beam CT) scanning to evaluate bone structure and aid digital treatment planning.

The procedure itself usually lasts between four to six hours, depending on the number of teeth requiring extraction and the overall scope of work. In certain cases, patients may be fitted with a provisional bridge within one to two days of surgery, allowing them to experience the benefits of fixed teeth without lengthy delays. The definitive custom bridge is then placed following the healing period of three to six months, once implants have integrated fully with the jawbone.

Suitability and Considerations

Not every individual is automatically suited to All-on-4 treatment, making careful evaluation an essential step. However, many patients are surprised to learn they may still be candidates despite previous dental challenges or bone loss. Ideal candidates often include those frustrated with loose or uncomfortable dentures, individuals experiencing multiple failing teeth, and patients motivated to maintain a high standard of oral hygiene.

Conditions that may require additional medical clearance or careful planning include uncontrolled diabetes, blood-thinning medication, untreated teeth grinding, or recent cardiac procedures. Connolly Dental ensures that all patients are provided with clear explanations of risks, benefits, and alternatives so that they can make informed decisions about their treatment.

Benefits and Patient Outcomes

The All-on-4 procedure is designed to improve both the stability and appearance of replacement teeth, offering advantages over traditional removable dentures. Patients may notice improved comfort during eating and speaking, enhanced self-confidence, and reduced day-to-day maintenance compared with conventional prosthetics.

That said, Connolly Dental also emphasises the importance of realistic expectations. While surgery brings the opportunity for lasting benefits, it also requires a period of healing and adjustment. Soft-food diets, minor discomfort, and ongoing oral hygiene routines are all part of the process. Long-term success relies on patients’ commitment to professional maintenance visits every three to six months and thorough daily cleaning.

Ongoing Support and Patient Care

Connolly Dental provides comprehensive aftercare, with written information on expected recovery and individualised instructions for managing discomfort, swelling, and oral hygiene during the healing phase. Risks, including implant failure or infection, are explained clearly in advance, and patients are reassured with ongoing access to professional support.

The practice is conveniently located near Mitchell Freeway, offering easy access to residents from Joondalup, Currambine, and the wider northern suburbs of Perth. With IV sedation available where appropriate and experienced dental anaesthetists on hand, the practice places a strong emphasis on patient comfort and reassurance throughout the treatment journey. Contact Connolly Dental for a consultation.

Note: Individual treatment outcomes vary. Patients should seek professional consultation to determine treatment suitability. This information is for general guidance and does not constitute medical advice.

This press release complies with Australian Health Practitioner Regulation Agency (AHPRA) advertising guidelines for regulated health services. Treatment information is presented factually without testimonials, guarantees, or inducements.