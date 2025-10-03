The Applecross Dentist Provides All-on-4 Fixed Full-Arch Dental Implant Solutions for Perth Southern Suburbs

The Applecross Dentist is pleased to announce the availability of All-on-4 fixed full-arch dental implant treatment at its Applecross clinic, serving patients across Perth’s southern suburbs. This advanced treatment provides a fixed tooth replacement option for adults living with multiple failing teeth or struggling with loose dentures, following comprehensive clinical assessment and appropriate imaging studies.

Comprehensive Treatment Approach

All-on-4 Dental Implants employs four strategically placed dental implants to support a permanent full-arch bridge that remains fixed in the mouth. The procedure is designed for individuals who are ready to move beyond the limitations of conventional dentures, offering improved comfort, function, and confidence.

Dr. Andrew Tilt leads the treatment protocol at The Applecross Dentist. He states: “ I constantly incorporate the latest advancements and techniques into my practice to provide the highest standard of care.”

Treatment Process and Timeline

The All-on-4 process begins with a discovery consultation that may include Cone Beam CT scanning when clinically indicated. Using advanced digital planning software, the surgical and restorative stages are mapped to ensure accuracy and predictability.

In suitable cases, a provisional bridge may be fitted within one to two days of surgery, giving patients an immediate functional and aesthetic solution. After a healing period of three to six months—during which implants integrate with bone through osseointegration—the final custom bridge is fitted. The surgical phase typically lasts four to six hours depending on extractions and individual treatment requirements.

Patients are supported throughout recovery, with follow-up reviews scheduled to monitor healing and adjust provisional prostheses if required.

Patient Assessment and Suitability

Not every patient is a candidate for All-on-4, making comprehensive assessment vital. Many, however, are surprised to learn they may qualify even with previous implant difficulties or significant bone loss.

Ideal candidates include those frustrated by unstable dentures, adults with multiple loose or failing teeth, and individuals motivated to maintain a high level of oral hygiene. Medical conditions such as untreated teeth grinding, uncontrolled diabetes, or use of certain medications may require additional planning or specialist clearance.

The Applecross Dentist ensures all patients receive clear explanations of their options, including potential risks, expected timelines, and alternative treatments.

Clinical Standards and Professional Care

Dr. Tilt holds a Bachelor of Dental Surgery from the University of Western Australia and completed his Master Clinician in Implant Dentistry course at the gIDE Institute in California. His advanced coursework covers implant placement, short-span bridges, and full-arch restorative protocols. He is also a member of the Australasian Academy of Dento-Facial Aesthetics, maintaining his commitment to professional development and clinical standards.

The practice partners with leading Perth dental laboratories to produce high-quality custom prosthetics and offers IV sedation with experienced dental anaesthetists when appropriate. Conveniently located near Canning Highway, The Applecross Dentist provides easy access for patients from Fremantle, Perth, and the southern suburbs.

Benefits, Risks, and Ongoing Care

All-on-4 can provide patients with enhanced stability, improved chewing ability, and greater day-to-day comfort compared with removable dentures. The fixed design allows for daily cleaning with brushes and interdental aids, while eliminating the need for adhesives.

However, the practice emphasises that this is a significant treatment requiring realistic expectations. Post-surgical discomfort, swelling, and soft-food diets are part of the healing process. Long-term success depends on excellent oral hygiene and regular professional maintenance every three to six months. Risks, including implant failure, infection, and prosthetic maintenance, are discussed in detail before treatment begins, with patients provided written guidance and ongoing support. To schedule a consultation visit the Applecross Dentist website.

Note: Individual treatment outcomes vary. Patients should seek a personalised consultation to determine treatment suitability. This information is for general guidance and does not constitute medical advice. This release complies with Australian Health Practitioner Regulation Agency (AHPRA) advertising guidelines.