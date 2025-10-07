Finding Jesus Christmas Tradition Launched by Lillian Richey

A Faithful Beginning

In Dallas, Texas, a project born from prayer and reflection has grown into a cherished Christmas tradition for families across the country. Finding Jesus, founded by Lillian Richey, began with a single Bible study conversation in December 2023. What started as a question about keeping Christ at the center of the holiday season became an interactive countdown activity that blends scripture, storytelling, and play.

The inspiration struck when a friend shared how her toddler repeatedly carried the porcelain baby Jesus figurine from their nativity set, sparking a search for “Where’s Jesus?” This simple yet profound moment became the foundation for what is now a product designed to make the Christmas story engaging and accessible for children and families.

Building on the Word

Richey was convinced that God’s Word would serve as the foundation of the project, without added commentary. To bring the scriptures to life visually, she sought an illustrator who could balance beauty with playfulness. Through a prayerful connection, artist Lauren Cox became an integral part of the project, creating thoughtful illustrations that align with each scripture passage.

The product, named Finding Jesus, features a 12-inch plush doll with pockets holding 24 double-sided puzzle pieces. Each piece is paired with scripture and illustration, gradually forming a whimsical depiction of the Nativity. A coordinating scripture book guides families through the biblical story of Christ’s birth day by day, allowing the narrative to unfold alongside the growing puzzle.

Lessons Through the Process

One notable design choice was to withhold images of the completed puzzle from packaging and marketing materials. This decision reflects a deeper truth about faith: life with Christ is an unfolding journey where the outcome is revealed step by step.

“Finding Jesus isn’t about knowing the end from the start,” says founder Lillian Richey. “It’s about trusting Him daily, in the same way that families discover each new piece of this story one day at a time.”

This principle was mirrored in the product’s development. Richey initially intended to manufacture in the United States, but after prayer and consideration, she pursued international production in China. Unexpectedly, the process connected her with new friends abroad who were moved by the project. Images of workers sewing nail marks into the doll’s hands and feet brought new layers of meaning to the product and showed how God was working in ways Richey could not have planned.

Launch and Reception

Finding Jesus officially launched with pre-orders on September 17, 2024. The first shipment of 10,000 units arrived in Dallas on November 9, and within just 24 days the inventory had sold out. By December 3, every doll and puzzle had been purchased, fueled in part by families sharing their experiences on social media. One Instagram reel from a customer quickly went viral, drawing thousands of families to adopt the new tradition.

This year, the product is back in stock and prepared to reach more households, creating opportunities for families to focus on Christ during the Christmas season.

A Growing Tradition

The Finding Jesus puzzle is designed for simplicity and meaning. Unlike some Christmas countdowns that can feel overwhelming for families to maintain, this activity offers an approachable daily rhythm. By combining scripture, illustration, and the excitement of discovery, the puzzle fosters reflection without burden.

The experience has become more than a seasonal pastime. For many families, it is evolving into a treasured annual tradition that reinforces faith and sparks meaningful conversations across generations.

“Our hope is that families not only enjoy this activity but also find themselves seeking Him daily,” says Richey. “Finding Jesus is designed to point children and adults alike back to the heart of Christmas—the birth of our Savior.”

About Finding Jesus

Finding Jesus is a faith-based Christmas tradition created by Dallas mom and author, Lillian Richey. The activity combines a plush 12-inch Jesus doll with 24 double-sided puzzle pieces, each paired with scripture and illustration. A scripture booklet guides families through the Nativity story, bringing the Gospel to life one day at a time during the Christmas season. Designed to foster faith, joy, and curiosity, Finding Jesus encourages families to seek Christ first and reclaim the true meaning of Christmas.

More information can be found at SeekHimFirst.com . Families can also follow updates on Instagram , Facebook , and TikTok .

About Lillian Richey

Lillian Richey is the founder of Finding Jesus and a devoted Dallas mother whose passion for faith and family inspired her to develop an activity centered on Christ’s birth. Her journey from inspiration to creation has been guided by prayer and faith, and her goal remains to help families keep Christ at the forefront of their Christmas celebrations.

