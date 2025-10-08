ODD JADE Announces HER Creative Journey as a Visual Artist and 3D Poet

A Creative Force with a Unique Vision

The artist behind ODD JADE has made a significant mark on her transformative art and a dedication to authenticity. Known for deeply personal creations, her work challenges traditional systems and connects with individuals on a profoundly emotional level. Her creations serve not only as visual expressions but as a source of inspiration and immediate connection, urging people to embrace their authentic selves.

ODD JADE reflects on the artist’s creative process; a journey that combines creativity with personal growth, overcome challenges and celebrate every tiny step in progress. Through her art, her main vocation is to spread love, kindness, and joy, urging others whilst enabling a shift in emotion revealing their true selves and finding beauty in their quirkiness and oddities.

The Birth of ODD JADE: A Reflection of an Inner Transformation

ODD JADE emerged from a blend of deep need to heal, self-reflection and a desire to connect with others through meaningful platforms, media and spark honest conversations. The name itself speaks to an embrace of one’s own quirkiness, extraordinary, and being unapologetically true to oneself in the process.

The creative process behind ODD JADE is rooted in intense emotions and experiences, allowing the artist to transform any raw feelings into powerful works of art. Her captures that most often generate unforeseen ripple effects are merely collections of visual and poetic creations that explore identity and emotion. These art captures are not just for visual appreciation but designed to invite viewers into an experience that is both personal and community oriented.

A Commitment to Communities and a Heartfelt Ripple Effect

While the artist behind ODD JADE may not seek public fame, her impact within various communities speaks volumes. ODD JADE’s foundation is rooted in fostering connection, vulnerability, and authenticity. The artist has worked with several platforms, including She Told Me A Story, The House, and Pirates of IMPACT, all of which align with the vision of New York Review spaces for individuals to embrace their true selves in the pursuit to lead their ideal lifestyle.

A key source of inspiration for this journey has been an unwavering supporter, Victoria Sandberg. With her guidance, the artist has been encouraged to embrace her individuality and show up authentically in every space she enters.

Through ODD JADE, the artist wishes to inspire others to embrace their unique qualities and find strength in their personal journeys, no matter how imperfected they initially may seem.

Transformative Art: A Medium for Inner Growth

What sets ODD JADE’s art apart is its ability to evoke deep, transformative outlets. Through poetry and visual art, the artist elicits feelings of empowerment and growth, encouraging the audience to explore their own inner worlds. ODD JADE finds beauty where others might see ugliness, turning imperfections into meaningful and powerful tools to combat any defeat or failure.

The work of ODD JADE is a reminder that true beauty lies in vulnerability, authenticity and kindness. In a digital world often focused on surface-level appearances, ODD JADE invites individuals to explore the depth of their emotions and connect with themselves on a more profound level.

The Power of Kindness, Joy, and Love

At the heart of ODD JADE is a message of kindness, joy, and love. The artist’s mission is not just about creating art but spreading these emotions wherever they go. “I put my heart, soul, body, and mind into everything that moves me emotionally” says the artist, speaking to the deep dedication she has for the craft and the communities they serve.

Through ODD JADE, the artist continues to create an impact that goes beyond the visible eye, one that celebrates human connection, personal transformation, and the power of living authentically and view it as the greatest adventure of their lives.

About ODD JADE

ODD JADE is a creative platform founded by a passionate visual artist and 3D poet dedicated to spreading love, kindness, and authenticity through her artwork. Inspired by a journey of personal transformation, ODD JADE’s creations aim to connect deeply with others and encourage individuals to embrace their true selves. The platform is a space for transformative art that speaks to the four elements; heart, mind, soul and body, helping individuals experience growth and self-discovery.

Media Contact

ODD JADE

Email: vhhansson@gmail.com

LinkedIn: Profile

Website: Oddjade.com

Substack: Odd Jade Substack

Book: Odd Jade Chapbook