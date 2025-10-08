DMR News

Lighting New York Partners with Homes For Our Troops to Honor Veterans This Veterans Day

Oct 8, 2025

Lighting New York, a leading online retailer of decorative lighting, fans, and home furnishings, announced today its partnership with Homes For Our Troops (HFOT) in honor of Veterans Day. Through this initiative, Lighting New York will donate a portion of sales from select brands to help support HFOT’s mission of building and donating specially adapted custom homes for severely injured post-9/11 veterans.

Homes For Our Troops (hfotusa.org) has built more than 360 homes nationwide since its founding in 2004, providing independence and stability for veterans and their families. Lighting New York’s contribution will help further HFOT’s efforts to restore freedom and dignity to these heroes by giving them a place to call home.

“Our veterans have given so much to protect the freedoms we enjoy every day,” said Derek Kloostra, CEO of Lighting New York. “Partnering with Homes For Our Troops allows us to give back in a way that directly impacts their lives—helping create safe, comfortable homes where they and their families can thrive. It’s an honor to stand with such an incredible organization this Veterans Day.”

Throughout the Veterans Day period, Lighting New York will feature participating brands and products online, allowing customers to make purchases that give back. Every qualifying sale contributes to HFOT’s mission of rebuilding lives—one home at a time.

About Homes For Our Troops

Founded in 2004, Homes For Our Troops (HFOT) is a publicly funded 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization that builds and donates specially adapted custom homes nationwide for severely injured post-9/11 veterans to enable them to rebuild their lives. For more information, visit www.hfotusa.org.

